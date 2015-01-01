पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Gwalior
  • Datiya
  • Server Down In Indergarh, Farmers Returning Without Taking Fertilizer, Giving Urea For 350 Rupees With Businessman Jayam

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

यूरिया की मारा मारी:इंदरगढ़ में सर्वर डाउन, बिना खाद लिए लौट रहे किसान व्यापारी जायम के साथ 350 रुपए में दे रहे यूरिया

दतिया2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
इंदरगढ़ गोदाम पर सर्वर न आने के कारण लाइन में खड़े किसान।
  • गेहूं में पहले सिंचाई के बाद यूरिया के लिए शुरू हुई मारामारी, महिलाएं भी लगीं लाइन में

जिले में यूरिया खाद के लिए सरकारी गोदामों पर मारामारी शुरू हो गई है। कृषि उपज मंडी में जहां यूरिया पुलिस की निगरानी में बंट रहा है तो वहीं इंदरगढ़ में सरकारी गोदाम पर सर्वर न आने का बहाना बनाया जा रहा है। इंदरगढ़ में किसान 20 से 25 किमी दूर से सुबह छह बजे खाद लेने के लिए आते हैं और शाम को बिना खाद लिए वापस लौट जाते हैं। जबकि इंदरगढ़ में यूरिया चोरी छिपे ब्लैक किया जा रहा है। 300 रुपए में किसानों को बिना लाइन में लगे और बिना सर्वर के बहाने के यूरिया मिल रहा है। व्यापारी 350 रुपए में यूरिया दे रहे हैं लेकिन उसके लिए भी जायम लेने की शर्त रखते हैं। जायम न लेने पर यूरिया नहीं दिया जाता है।

जिले में वर्तमान में 4171 मैट्रिक टन यूरिया उपलब्ध है। इसमें से डीएमओ के पास 2610 मैट्रिक टन यूरिया उपलब्ध है। जबकि सहकारी सोसायटियों के पास 508 और प्राइवेट डीलरों के पास 1051 मैट्रिक टन यूरिया उपलब्ध है। इसी तरह जिले में 4299 मैट्रिक टन डीएपी उपलब्ध है। इसमें से डीएमओ के पास 1499, सोसायटियों के पास 687 मैट्रिक टन, एमपी एग्रो के पास 50 और प्राइवेट डीलरों के पास 2062 मैट्रिक टन उपलब्ध है।

लेकिन निकट दिनों में खाद का संकट गहराने की आशंका बन रही है। इसी आशंका के चलते किसान सुबह 6 बजे सरकारी गोदामों पर खाद लेने के लिए पहुंच जाता है और शाम को घर लौट पाता है। यही नहीं खाद लेने के लिए महिलाएं भी पहुंच रही हैं। महिलाएं घर का कामकाज छोड़कर खाद लेने के लिए सुबह से शाम तक लाइन में लगी देखी जा रही हैं। अगर सप्ताह भर में यूरिया की रैक नहीं आती है तो खाद का संकट बहुत ज्यादा गहरा सकता है।

इंदरगढ़ में सर्वर डाउन का बहाना, ब्लैक में बिक रहा यूरिया
इंदरगढ़ में यूरिया को लेकर सरकारी गोदाम पर मनमानी थम नहीं रही है। यहां 20 से 25 किमी दूर गांव से किसान सुबह छह बजे बिना कुछ खाए पिए गोदाम पर खाद लेने के लिए पहुंच जाते हैं लेकिन दिन भर में 20-30 किसानों को ही यूरिया मिलता है। सौ से दो सौ किसान बिना खाद लिए ही लौट जाते हैं। किसानों का कहना है कि गोदाम के कर्मचारी 300 रुपए में ब्लैक में आसानी से खाद ब्लैक कर रहे हैं जबकि हम लोगों को खाद नहीं मिल रहा है। यही नहीं किसान बाजार में व्यापारियों के पास खाद लेने जा रहा है तो वहां 80 रुपए महंगी यानि 350 रुपए की एक बोरी यूरिया दिया जा रहा है।

भास्कर की खबर का असर: चार बोरी का बंधन हटा, अपने हिसाब से बोरी ले सकेंगे किसान
दैनिक भास्कर ने 11 दिसंबर को- एक हेक्टेयर में 225 किलो यूरिया चाहिए, सरकार सिर्फ चार बोरी (200 किलो) दे रही, इसके लिए भी दिन भर मशक्कत, शीर्षक से खबर प्रकाशित की थी। खबर पर संज्ञान लेते हुए कलेक्टर संजय कुमार ने सोमवार को डीएमओ और जिला सहकारी केंद्रीय मर्यादित बैंक दतिया को पत्र जारी कर 24 नवंबर को एक हेक्टेयर पर चोरी खाद दिए जाने के आदेश को निरस्त कर दिया है। पत्र में उल्लेख किया गया कि किसानों को अपनी आवश्यकता अनुसार यूरिया उपलब्ध कराया जाए।

पुलिस की निगरानी में बंट रहा खाद
कृषि उपज मंडी में डीएमओ (मार्कफेड) का गोदाम है। यहां सोमवार को करीब पांच सौ किसान खाद लेने के लिए पहुंचे। इनमें से 50 तो महिलाएं थीं। किसानों की भीड़ और गोदाम पर कम कर्मचारियों के चलते हंगामा शुरू हो गया। किसानों की भीड़ बढ़ने पर सिविल लाइन पुलिस को तैनात किया गया। सिविल लाइन थाने का सशस्त्र पुलिस गार्ड यहां तैनात हुआ तब कर्मचारियों ने खाद का वितरण शुरू किया।

350 रुपए में दे रहे यूरिया
हम सुबह छह बजे खाद लेने के लिए गोदाम पर आ गए थे। लेकिन दोपहर तक जब खाद नहीं मिला तो बाजार में गए। बाजार में दुकानदार जायम की बाल्टी लेने पर ही 350 रुपए में यूरिया दे रहे हैं। इसलिए फिर से गोदाम पर आकर लाइन में लग गए लेकिन खाद नहीं मिला।
बालादीन लोधी, कृषक राजनीपुरा

ब्लैक में मिल रहा है खाद
सुबह छह बजे खाद लेने के लिए 15 किमी दूर से यहां आए हैं और नंबर भी लग गया। दोपहर में खाना खाने चले गए और फिर लाइन में लग गए लेकिन अब कर्मचारी कह रहे हैं कि सर्वर नहीं आ रहे हैं। जबकि ब्लैक में खाद मिल रहा है। ऐसे में बहुत परेशानी हो रही है।
राजवीर यादव, कृषक उचाड़

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकोहली ने पूछा- आप या लाबुशाने में कौन ज्यादा विकेट लेगा? स्टीव बोले- मनाइए मेरी बॉलिंग ही न आए - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें