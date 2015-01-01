पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

समीक्षा बैठक:सीएम हेल्पलाइन की शिकायतों को गंभीरता से लें: कलेक्टर

दतिया3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सोमवार को समीक्षा बैठक के दौरान अफसरों से कलेक्टर ने कहा

जन सामान्य की समस्याओं के निराकरण में सीएम हेल्पलाइन गुड गर्वनेंस के रूप में मध्यप्रदेश शासन का एक प्रभावी टूल है। सभी अधिकारी इसकी गंभीरता को समझते हुए प्राप्त होने वाले आवेदनों को अपने स्तर पर निराकरण करने की कार्रवाई समय सीमा में करें। यह बात सोमवार को समीक्षा बैठक में कलेक्टर संजय कुमार ने अफसरों से कही।

कलेक्टर ने बैठक में विभागवार सीएम हेल्पलाइन में प्राप्त आवेदनों की समीक्षा करते हुए प्रत्येक विभाग के अधिकारी द्वारा निराकरण हेतु अपनाई जाने वाली रणनीति पर चर्चा की। उन्होंने कहा कि सीएम हेल्पलाइन राज्य सरकार का जन सामान्य की समस्याओं के निराकरण का एक महत्वपूर्ण टूल है। अधिकारी इस कार्यक्रम को पूरी गंभीरता के साथ लें। उन्होंने अधिकारियों को निर्देश दिए कि विभागीय दायित्वों एवं लक्ष्यों को समय सीमा के अंदर बेहतर तरीके से प्राप्त करने के साथ सीएम हेल्पलाइन में प्राप्त होने वाले आवेदनों को सबसे पहले पूरी गंभीरता एवं संवेदनशीलता के साथ अध्ययन करें।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें