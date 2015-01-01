पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

गोपाष्टमी:प्रिया संग ठाकुर जी गाय चराने के लिए आज निकलेंगे

दतिया2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • दतिया में भक्तों को चौक पर ठाकुर बिहारी जी की परिक्रमा करने का मिलेगा मौका
  • 271 साल पुरानी है परंपरा, साल में एक बार बिहारी जी की परिक्रमा का मिलता है अवसर

कार्तिक शुक्ल अष्टमी रविवार 22 नवंबर। हिंदू पंचांग में इसे गोपाष्टमी के रूप में भी मनाया जाता है। मान्यता है कि भगवान श्रीकृष्ण ने आज ही के दिन के गाय चराने के लिए जंगल में जाना शुरू किया था। कृष्ण भक्त खासतौर से कार्तिक स्नान कर रही महिलाओं के लिए यह खास दिन है।

क्योंकि श्रद्धालुओं को साल में सिर्फ एक बार भगवान बिहारी जी की परिक्रमा का अवसर प्राप्त होता है। भगवान गौ चरावन से जब वापस लौटेंगे तो भक्तों के बीच होंगे। भक्त गदगद भाव से उनकी परिक्रमा करेंगे।

मंदिर के पुजारी नयन गोस्वामी ने बताया कि रविवार की शाम 6 बजे ठाकुर जी गाजे बाजे के बीच सजी धजी गायों के साथ गौ चरावन को निकलेंगे। सजे धजे रथ पर प्रिया संग सवार ठाकुर जी का रथ मंदिर से तिगैलिया, टाउनहाल, किला चौक, ठंडी सड़क होते हुए जिला अस्पताल के पीछे बिहारी निवास पहुंचेगा। वहां पर पूजा अर्चना के बाद रथ चूनगर फाटक होते हुए वापस मंदिर आएगा। मंदिर के पहले चौक में ठाकुर जी प्रिया संग विराजमान होंगे। श्रद्धालुओं को उनकी परिक्रमा का अवसर दिया जाएगा। 271 साल से यह परंपरा जारी है।

मनेगी दीपावली: रविवार को शहर में एक बार फिर दीपावली जैसा माहौल होगा। जिन रास्तों से भगवान का रथ निकलेगा वहीं घरों पर आकर्षण विद्युत सज्जा के साथ दीपों से सजाया जाएगा। भगवान के द्वार पर पहुंचने पर आतिशबाजी के साथ उनका स्वागत होगा। हर घर में पूजा अर्चना।

पहले महिला श्रद्धालुओं को परिक्रमा का अवसर

हम आज भले ही महिला सशक्तिकरण के साथ लेडीज फर्स्ट की बात कहते हो, लेकिन हमारी धार्मिक परंपराओं में पहले से ही महिलाओं को सम्मान दिया जाता है। यही कारण है कि ठाकुर श्री बिहारी जी की साल में एक बार होने वाली परंपरा में पहले महिला श्रद्धालुओं को परिक्रमा का अवसर दिया जाता है। जब सभी महिलाएं परिक्रमा कर लेती हैं। इसके बाद ही पुरुष श्रद्धालुओं को परिक्रमा का अवसर मिलता है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदो दिन बाद फिर घटे एक्टिव केस, 24 घंटे में नए मरीजों से ज्यादा ठीक होने वालों की संख्या बढ़ी - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें