हादसा:कार ने बाइक को मारी टक्कर, युवक की मौत

दतिया2 घंटे पहले
  • ग्राम छिकाऊ में पुलिया के पास हुआ हादसा

धीरपुरा थाना क्षेत्र के ग्राम छिकाऊ के पास दतिया-सेंवढ़ा रोड स्थित पुलिया पर कार ने बाइक को टक्कर मार दी जिससे बाइक चालक गंभीर घायल हो गया। उसे इलाज के लिए जिला अस्पताल ले जाया गया जहां कुछ देर बाद ही बाइक चालक युवक ने दम तोड़ दिया। गत गुरुवार रात 8 बजे की बताई गई। शुक्रवार को पुलिस ने शव का पीएम कराकर परिजन के सुपुर्द किया और वाहन चालक के खिलाफ प्रकरण दर्ज कर उसकी तलाश शुरू कर दी है।

ग्राम चीना निवासी अरविंद (19) पुत्र रमेश बंशकार ने धीरपुरा पुलिस को बताया कि उसका भाई लालसिंह (22) पुत्र रमेश बंशकार गत दिवस रात 8 बजे दतिया से अपने घर चीना जा रहा था। वह जैसे ही छिकाऊ गांव के पास दतिया-सेंवढ़ा रोड स्थित पुलिया पर पहुंचा तभी इंदरगढ़ से दतिया की तरफ जा रहे मारूति कार ने लालसिंह की बाइक क्रमांक एमपी 07 एनई 1238 में टक्कर मार दी जिससे लालसिंह को गंभीर चोटें आईं और उसे इलाज के लिए जिला अस्पताल ले जाया गया। लेकिन अस्पताल में कुछ देर में ही लालसिंह ने दम तोड़ दिया। पुलिस ने कार्रवाई शुरू की है।

गोराघाट थाना क्षेत्र के ग्वालियर-झांसी हाइवे पर स्थित भदौना तिराहे पर ट्रैक्टर ने सामने आ रही बाइक को कुचल दिया जिससे बाइक चालक की घटना स्थल पर मौत हो गई। घटना शनिवार शाम चार बजे की बताई गई। घटना के बाद ट्रैक्टर चालक भाग निकला।

ग्राम उचाड़ निवासी दीपक पुत्र कमल सिंह रावत शनिवार शाम अपनी बाइक से डबरा जा रहा था। वह जैसे ही ग्वालियर-झांसी हाइवे पर भदौना तिराहे पर पहुंचा तो ट्रैक्टर चालक सामने से टक्कर मारकर उसी पर चढ़ा दी। जिससे बाइक चालक ट्रैक्टर के नीचे आ गया और उसकी मौत हो गई। पुलिस ने कार्रवाई शुरू की है।

कार ने बाइक को मारी टक्कर, युवक घायल
एक अन्य घटना धीरपुरा थाना क्षेत्र के ही दतिया सेंवढ़ा रोड स्थित तिगरा मोड़ पर हुई। फरियादी नरेश पुत्र सेवक पटवा ने बताया कि शुक्रवार को वह अपने भाई पुष्पेंद्र के साथ बाइक से दतिया की तरफ जा रहा था तभी तिगरा मोड़ पर मारूति कार क्रमांक एमपी 09 सीडी 6723 ने टक्कर मार दी जिससे उसका भाई पुष्पेंद्र गंभीर घायल हो गया।

