भांडेर विस उपचुनाव:कोरोना पर भारी मतदाताओं का उत्साह; 2018 की तुलना में 3% ज्यादा रहा मतदान, अब 10 को तय होगा भांडेर का नया विधायक

दतियाएक मिनट पहले
ललऊआ में मतदान केंद्र के बाहर मतदाताओं के खड़े होने के लिए बनाए सोशल डिस्टेंस के गोले पीछे ही छूट गए और केंद्र के गेट पर मतदाताओं का लग गया जमघट।
  • 72.57 फीसदी मतदाताओं ने किया मतदान, वर्ष 2018 के चुनाव में 69.55 फीसदी रहा था मतदान प्रतिशत
  • 13 प्रत्याशियों की किस्मत ईवीएम में कैद, सुबह 9 से दोपहर 3 बजे के बीच हुआ 52 फीसदी मतदान

भांडेर विधानसभा क्षेत्र के मतदाताओं में वोट डालने का इतना उत्साह रहा कि उपचुनाव में कोरोना का असर नहीं दिखा। प्रशासन को डर था कि कोरोना के कारण मतदान कम रह सकता है लेकिन इस आशंका के विपरीत 2018 के विधानसभा चुनाव की तुलना में इस उपचुनाव में मतदान प्रतिशत 2 फीसदी बढ़ गया। वर्ष 2018 के विधानसभा चुनाव में भांडेर में 69.55 फीसदी मतदान हुआ था। मंगलवार को 72.57 फीसदी मतदाताओं ने वोट डाले। इसी के साथ सभी 13 प्रत्याशियों की किस्मत ईवीएम में कैद हो गई। अब मतगणना 10 नवंबर को होगी।

मतदान के लिए सुबह और दोपहर के समय मतदान केंद्रों पर अधिक भीड़ रही। शाम को मतदान की गति धीमी पड़ गई। शाम 5 से 6 बजे के बीच का समय कोरोना संक्रमित मतदाताओं के लिए निर्धारित था। इस दौरान सभी मतदान केन्द्र सूने रहे। कोरोना कॉल में हुए इस पहले चुनाव में चुनाव आयोग ने कोरोना से बचाव के सभी इंतजाम किए थे। मतदाता के हाथ सेनेटाइज कराए जा रहे थे। ईवीएम का बटन दबाने के लिए ग्लव्स दिए जा रहे थे। कई केन्द्रों पर दल के सदस्य पीपीई किट में नजर आए। हालांकि कई मतदान केंद्रों पर सोशल डिस्टेंस का ध्यान नहीं रखा गया। कतार में मतदाता पास-पास खड़े दिखे।

मॉकपाेल के पहले 8 वीपीपेट बदलीं, बाद में दो केंद्रों पर पूरा सेट बदला गया
मतदान केंद्रों पर सुबह साढ़े पांच बजे राजनीतिक दल प्रतिनिधियों के समक्ष मॉक पाेल प्रारंभ हुआ। मॉक पाेल के दौरान आठ वीवीपैट, दो व्यू मशीन और एक सीयू मशीन बदली गई। मतदान शुरू होने के बाद दो मतदान केंद्रों पर ईवीएम, वीवीपेट समेत पूरा सेट बदला गया। इसके अलावा तीन वीवीपेट भी बदली गईं। ग्राम खिरिया आलम में सुबह सवा आठ बजे सिर्फ 21 वोट ही डल पाए थे कि तभी वीवीपेट मशीन की बैटरी डिस्चार्ज हो गई। जिससे 15-20 मिनट तक मतदान प्रभावित रहा। बैटरी बदलने के बाद मतदान पुन: प्रारंभ हो गया।

तरगुवां में एक मशीन पर खड़े थे दो-दो लोग

आमतौर पर मतदाता द्वारा गोपनीय तरीके से मतदान किया जाता है, ताकि किसी को मतदान की जानकारी न हो, इसकी जिम्मेदारी मतदान केंद्र पर तैनात कर्मचारियों की होती है। लेकिन तरगुवां में कुछ अलग ही नजारा सामने आया। सगे संबंधियों का हवाला देकर मतदान के लिए दो मतदाता एक साथ ईव्हीएम मशीन के सामने नजर आए। फोटो में महिला वोट डालने आई थी, लेकिन व्यक्ति उसके साथ ईव्हीएम तक पहुंच गया।

दोपहर में घर से निकलीं महिलाएं, मतदान केंद्र पर लग गई लाइन

सुबह के समय पुरुषों की संख्या मतदान केंद्रों पर ज्यादा दिखाई दी। सुबह महिलाएं मतदान करने के लिए कम ही संख्या में दिखाई दीं लेकिन दोपहर 12 बजे के बाद महिलाएं ज्यादा तादाद में घर से बाहर आईं और पोलिंग बूथों पर पहुंचकर मतदान के महापर्व में हिस्सा लिया। दोपहर 12 बजे से दोपहर तीन बजे के बाद महिलाओं में मतदान केंद्रों पर महिलाओं की लाइन देखने को मिलीं। वोट डालने को लेकर महिलाओं में खासा उत्साह न केवल कस्बाई बल्कि ग्रामीण इलाकों के पोलिंग बूथों पर भी देखा गया।

पहले हाथ सेनेटाइज किए, फिर ग्लव्स पहनकर डाला वोट
कोरोना महामारी के चलते इस बार मतदाता को ग्लव्स पहनाकर ही अंदर प्रवेश दिया। सबसे पहले मतदाता को मास्क पहनाया गया, हाथ सेनेटाइज कराए गए। इसके बाद थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग की गई। मतदाता को पॉलिथीन से बने ग्लव्स दिए गए। जब मतदाता वोट डालकर आया तो ग्लव्स डस्टबिन में डलवाए गए। सभी मतदान केंद्रों पर आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ताओं की ड्यूटी थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग, हाथ सेनेटाइज कराने, मास्क बांटने और ग्लव्स पहनाने के लिए ही लगाई गई थी।

बूथ के 100 मीटर के दायरे में ही हाथ जोड़कर मतदाताओं से वोट मांगते रहे कार्यकर्ता

कस्बा उनाव के पोलिंग बूथ क्रमांक 164 में राजनीतिक दल के प्रतिनिधि मतदान केंद्र से चंद कदम की दूरी पर खड़े थे। यही नहीं, हर मतदाता के सामने हाथ जोड़कर अपने दल का चिह्न बताकर वोट मांग रहे थे। जो बुजुर्ग मतदाता आ रहे थे, उन्हें यह प्रतिनिधि खुद पकड़कर अंदर तक ले जा रहे थे। इस केंद्र पर व्हीलचेयर नहीं थी इसलिए मतदाता को राजनीतिक दल के समर्थक खुद अंदर तक ले जा रहे थे। दोपहर पौने एक बजे कलेक्टर बी विजय दत्ता, एसपी गुरुकरन सिंह अन्य अफसरों के साथ यहां पहुंचे, तब यह पार्टियों से जुड़े लोग इधर-उधर हुए। कलेक्टर के जाने के बाद पुलिस फोर्स आ गया तो उन्होंने भी यहां खड़े लोगों को बाहर कर दिया।

12 बजे तक सूना पड़ा रहा उनाव का केंद्र

कन्या उच्चतर माध्यमिक स्कूल उनाव में सुबह के समय तेजी से मतदान हुआ। स्थिति यह हुई दोपहर के वक्त मतदान केंद्र पूरी तरह सूना नजर आया। दोपहर बारह बजे मतदान केंद्र पर एक भी मतदाता मौजूद नहीं था। बताया जा रहा है कि इस मतदान केंद्र पर बड़ी संख्या में मतदाताओं ने सुबह मतदान किया। दोपहर बारह बजे के इक्का दुक्का मतदाताओं ने आकर आराम से वोट डाला।

पहली बार मतदान करने की खुशी

पराशरी गांव के माध्यमिक स्कूल में शिवानी वंशकार ने 18 वर्ष की होने के बाद पहली बार वोट डाला। वह अपनी मां के साथ पोलिंग बूथ पर पहुंची। शिवानी कहती है कि अपने निर्णय पर किसी का चुनाव करने की जिम्मेदार अहम होती है। यह पहला मौका है जब इस बारे में सोचना पड़ा, कि क्षेत्र के विकास के लिए कौन प्रत्याशी अधिक बेहतर रहेगा।

आदर्श मतदान केंद्र को बनाया आकर्षक

भांडेर के उत्कृष्ट स्कूल में बनाए गए आदर्श मतदान केंद्र पर सुबह आठ बजे तक मतदान के लिए इक्का दुक्का ही मतदाता पहुंचे। जबकि मतदाताओं के लिए इस मतदान केंद्र को आकर्षक तरीके से सजाया गया था। वहीं ग्रामीण क्षेत्र के मतदान केंद्रों पर मतदाताओं की लंबी लंबी लाइनें लग चुकी थी। चूंकि यह मतदान केंद्र कस्बाई क्षेत्र में था, इसलिए यहां सुबह के समय मतदाता कम नजर आए।

