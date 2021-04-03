पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Gwalior
  • Datiya
  • The First Week Of February Was The Hottest In 7 Years, The Day's Mercury Dropped 2.6 Degrees, The Night Climbed 3.8 Degrees

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मौसम:7 साल में सबसे अधिक गर्म रहा फरवरी का पहला सप्ताह, दिन का पारा 2.6 डिग्री गिरा, रात का 3.8 डिग्री चढ़ा

दतिया2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
दोपहर में बादल छाए, किलाचौक का नजारा । - Dainik Bhaskar
दोपहर में बादल छाए, किलाचौक का नजारा ।
  • रात 10 बजे शुरू हुई तेज बारिश, अब बढ़ेगी सर्दी

जैसा कि दैनिक भास्कर ने पहले ही दो दिन में बारिश की उम्मीद जताई थी। गुरुवार को रात 10 बजकर 10 मिनिट पर तेज बारिश शुरू हो गई। इससे अब ठंड बढ़ने की संभावना बढ़ गई है। गुरुवार 4 फरवरी का दिन बीते सात साल में सबसे गर्म रहा। बुधवार की शाम से ही पश्चिमी विक्षोभ का असर शुरू हो गया था। गुरुवार को सुबह से बादल रहे तो दोपहर के बाद कभी धूप तो कभी बादलों का दौर चलता रहा। बादलों के कारण दिन के तापमान लुढ़क गया तो रात का तापमान चढ़ गया। शुक्रवार को अंचल में गरज, चमक के साथ बूंदाबांदी का अनुमान है।

बुधवार को तापमान 30.4 डिग्री पर पहुंच गया था। सर्दी से बचने के लिए गरम कपड़े पहन कर घूम रहे लोगों को तेज धूप ने गर्मी का अहसास कराया। लेकिन गुरुवार को मौसम बदल गया। सुबह से बादल छाए रहे, तेज हवाएं चलती रहीं। एकाध पानी की बूंद भी गिरी। एस बार फिर सर्दी के अहसास ने लोगों को कांपने के लिए मजबूर कर दिया। मौसम के जानकारों के अनुसार शुक्रवार को अंचल में बादिश होने के बाद सर्दी बढ़ने की संभावना है।

गुरुवार को दिन का पारा 27.8 और रात का 12.4 हुआ
गुरुवार 24 घंटे में दिन का तापमान 2.6 डिग्री गिर कर 27.8 डिग्री पर तो रात का तापमान 3.8 डिग्री चढ़ कर 12.4 डिग्री पर आ गया। बुधवार को दिन का अधिकतम तापमान 30.4 डिग्री तथा रात का न्यूनतम 8.6 डिग्री दर्ज गया था।

सात साल के तापमान पर एक नजर...

(तापमान डिग्री सेल्सियस में)
(तापमान डिग्री सेल्सियस में)
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंविराट बोले- टीम मीटिंग में किसानों पर बात हुई, देश में कोई मुद्दा उठता है तो उस पर चर्चा करते हैं - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें