पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

आयुर्वेद दिवस:कोरोना काल में आयुर्वेद की महत्वता और ज्यादा व्यापक हुई है: डॉ. चौधरी

भांडेर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • आयुष अस्पताल में राष्ट्रीय आयुर्वेद दिवस मनाया

आयुष अस्पताल परिसर में राष्ट्रीय आयुर्वेद दिवस मनाया गया। सर्वप्रथम आयुर्वेद के जनक भगवान धन्वंतरि के चित्र पर आयुर्वेद चिकित्सा अधिकारी डाॅ. सिद्धार्थ चौधरी द्वारा माल्यार्पण किया और दीप प्रज्वलित किया। इस अवसर पर डॉ. सिद्धार्थ चौधरी ने कहा कि वर्तमान में कोरोना काल में आयुर्वेद की महत्वता और ज्यादा व्यापक, विस्तृत हुई है।

आज आयुर्वेद का उपयोग हर व्यक्ति द्वारा किया जा रहा है। रोग प्रतिरोधक क्षमता वृद्धि के लिए आयुर्वेद औषधियों का प्रयोग ज्यादा से ज्यादा करें। इसमें सबसे अहम हैं आयुर्वेदिक काढ़ा। जिन्होंने काढ़ा पी लिया, उनकी रोग प्रतिरोधक क्षमता बढ़ रही है। उधर, जो बीमार हैं वह भी जल्दी स्वस्थ हो रहे हैं। इसके अलावा अन्य तरह की आयुर्वेदिक औषधि इस बीमारी में फायदेमंद साबित हो रही है। इस मौके पर आयुष अस्पताल का समस्त स्टॉफ आयुर्वेद फार्मासिस्ट भुवनेश उनिया, स्वास्थ्य कार्यकर्ता रानी सेन, संजू साहू आदि उपस्थित थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजहां पैर रखने की जगह नहीं होती थी, वहां लोगों को टेंम्प्रेचर जांच के बाद मिल रही है एंट्री - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें