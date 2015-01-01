पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

व्यापारियों की मनमानी:पल्लेदारों की हड़ताल का व्यापारी उठा रहे थे फायदा, कम दामों में धान खरीदने पर गुस्साए किसानों ने किया चक्का जाम

दतिया3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
इंदरगढ़ में व्यापारियों द्वारा किसानों की धान न खरीदे जाने पर किसानों ने मुख्य मार्ग पर ट्रैफिक जाम किया।
  • अधिक ट्रैक्टर आने से दतिया में भी बनी जाम की स्थिति, पुलिस ने तीन घंटे में खुलवाया

पल्लेदारों की हड़ताल के नाम पर इंदरगढ़ के गल्ला व्यापारियों से परेशान किसानों ने शुक्रवार को फिर मण्डी के सामने रोड पर पाइप डाल कर ट्रैफिक जाम कर दिया। किसानों को आरोप है कि व्यापारी धान बोली नहीं लगा रहे। मनमाने दामों पर सीधी खरीद की बात कर रहे। व्यापारी 15 सौ से 16 सौ रुपए में धान की मांग कर रहे। जबकि मंडियों में इसके भाव 22 सौ से 23 सौ रुपए चल रहा। किसान लगभग 3 घंटे मुख्य मार्ग को जाम किए रहे। सूचना पर तहसीलदार सुनील वर्मा व टीआई वायएस तोमर मौके पर पहुंचे।

उन्होंने किसानों को डाक बोली का आश्वासन दिया। तब जाकर किसानों ने जाम खोला। इंदरगढ़ में एक माह के अंदर व्यापारियों की मनमानी से परेशान होकर किसान दूसरी बार ट्रैफिक जाम करने के लिए मजबूर हुए। दूसरी ओर दतिया में अधिक मात्रा में ट्रैक्टर आ जाने से मंडी के सामने जाम की स्थिति बनी। पुलिस ने पहुंच कर व्यवस्था को दुरुस्त किया। मजदूरी को लेकर इंदरगढ़ मंडी के पल्लेदार गुरुवार से हड़ताल पर चले गए। इसी का फायदा उठाने की कोशिश इंदरगढ़ के व्यापारियों ने उठाने की कोशिश की। पल्लेदार न होने से व्यापारियों ने डाक बोली नहीं लगाई। जबकि मंडी में लगभग 2 सौ ट्रैक्टरों में धान लेकर किसान मौजूद था।

परेशान किसानों से व्यापारी सीधे औने पौने दामों में धान बेचने की बात कर रहे थे। किसानों के अनुसार वर्तमान में धान 22 सौ से 23 सौ रुपए बिक रही है। जबकि पल्लेदारों की हड़ताल के नाम पर इंदरगढ़ मंडी में व्यापारी 15 सौ से 16 सौ रुपए में मांग कर रहे है। आक्रोशित किसानों ने मंडी के सामने जाम लगा दिया। जाम लगभग 3 घंटे लगा रहा। तहसीलदार व टीआई के पहुंचने के बाद जाम खुला।

9 अक्टूबर को भी लगाया था किसानों ने जाम
धान की दरों को लेकर इंदरगढ़ मंडी के सामने किसानों ने 9 अक्टूबर को भी ट्रैफिक जाम किया था। प्रशासन की दखलंदाजी के बाद ही जाम खुला था। व्यापारियों ने किसानों से उचित मूल्य में धान खरीदना शुरु किया था। इसके बाद कई बार मंडी में किसान हंगामा कर चुके है। इंदरगढ़ के गल्ला व्यापारी कई बार डाक बोली लगाने के बाद जैसे ही किसान माल तुलाने के लिए पहुंचता है। कम दाम में खरीदने की बात कहते है। जिससे किसान हंगामे में उतारू हो जाते हैं।

व्यापारी 12 रु. प्रति बोरा ले रहे तुलाई, पल्लेदारों को दे रहे तीन रुपए

  • व्यापारी किसान से पल्लेदारों के नाम 12 रुपए प्रति बोरा धान की तुलाई व 5 रुपए बोरा गेहूं की तुलाई ले रहे हंै। जबकि पल्लेदारों को 10 रुपए बोरा धान व 3 रुपए बोरा गेहूं का दे रहे हैं।
  • दुकान के अंदर या गोदाम में माल रखवाई की मजदूरी पल्लेदारों को नहीं दी जा रही है।
  • किसान के ट्रैक्टर से माल उतारने की मजदूरी भी पल्लेदारों को नहीं दी जा रही है।
  • फसल की खरीद के बाद उनकी छनाई के रूप में पल्लेदार को 20 रुपए क्विंटल मिलना चाहिए। व्यापारी 17 रुपए बोरा दे रहे है।
  • कट्‌टे की लदाई यानि ट्रक में चढ़ाने की मजदूरी भी व्यापारियों द्वारा नहीं दी जा रही है।
  • वारदाने के बंडलों को ट्रक से उतारने पर उसकी भी मजदूरी पल्लेदारों को नहीं दी जा रही है।

दतिया में बनी जाम की स्थिति
शुक्रवार को दतिया में भी अव्यवस्थाओं के कारण मंडी के सामने ट्रैफिक जाम की स्थिति निर्मित हो गई थी। पुलिस को जैसे की सूचना मिली। पुलिस ने मौके पर पहुंच कर व्यवस्थाओं को दुरुस्त किया। तब जाकर जाम खुला। मंडी सचिव राकेश गोस्वामी बताते है कि मंडी में इन दिनों 5 सौ से 6 सौ ट्रैक्टर धान आ रही है। किसान ट्रैक्टर को उल्टा सीधा खड़ा कर देते है, जिससे सड़क पर अव्यवस्था फैल जाती है।

