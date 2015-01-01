पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

उनाव:जीत की खुशी में विजयी जुलूस निकले; कार्यकर्ताओं ने आतिशबाजी कर मिठाई बांटी

दतिया3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

भांडेर विधानसभा क्षेत्र के उपचुनाव में भाजपा की कड़ी मशक्कत के बाद विजय होने पर उनाव में मंगलवार की शाम उल्लास का वातावरण रहा। चुनाव में पार्टी प्रत्याशी के चुनावी समर में कंधे से कंधा मिलाकर चुनाव प्रचार में शामिल रहे कार्यकर्ताओं ने मुख्य बसस्टैंड पर आतिशबाजी कर खुशियां मनाई एवं जुलूस की शक्ल में सूर्य मंदिर पर पहुंचे। वहां डॉ. नरोत्तम मिश्रा जिंदाबाद व हर हर मोदी के नारे लगाए।

उनाव बालाजी में मतदान के दिन से ही भारतीय जनता पार्टी के पक्ष में चली लहर से यह क़यास लगाए जा रहे थे, कि इस चुनाव में कस्बा उनाव में भाजपा के पक्ष में जनता ने एकजुटता के साथ मतदान किया।इस चुनाव में गृहमंत्री डॉ. नरोत्तम मिश्रा के प्रयासों से भाजपा के पार्टी कार्यकर्ताओं में भी एकजुटता के जमीनी स्तर पर दर्शन हुए थे। पार्टी के जमीनी कार्यकर्ताओं से लेकर राष्ट्रीय स्वयंसेवक संघ से जुड़े अनुषांगिक संगठनों ने भी एकजुटता से चुनाव लड़कर कांग्रेस की पकड़ मतदाताओं पर कमजोर कर दी थी।

शाम ढलते ही उनाव मण्डल में भाजपा की ऐतिहासिक जीत की सूचना मिलने पर पार्टी कार्यकर्ताओं ने मुख्य बसस्टैंड पर पटाखे फोड़कर मिठाई बांटी तदुपरांत जुलूस के रूप में बालाजी मंदिर पर पहुंचकर विजयी की खुशी में जमकर नारेबाजी की। इस मौके पर मुख्य रूप से मंडल अध्यक्ष रेशू दांगी, सिंधिया समर्थक राजेन्द्र सिंह ठाकुर, भाजपा के वरिष्ठ नेता अटलबिहारी पटैरिया, जित्तू पंडा, श्यामपण्डा,अंकित महाराज, जयनारायण पंडा, नाथूराम यादव नन्ना, अशोक दांगी बापू, सुनील पंडा, मंजेश पटेल,अप्पू पण्डा,दिनेश शुक्ल, गौरव चतुर्वेदी, अनूप तिवारी,प्रशांत सेन, बृजेन्द्र उपाध्याय, आशीष चौबे, रामनिवास शर्मा सहित बड़ी संख्या में युवा शामिल रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअजरबैजान में शहीदों के परिवारों के लिए खाने से लेकर फंड तक जुटा रहे हैं भारतीय - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें