आबकारी टीम की छापामारी:बच्चों को सड़क पर बैठाकर खुद झाड़ियों में छिपकर शराब बेच रही थी महिला

दतिया6 घंटे पहले
  • आबकारी ने करन सागर और सीतासागर पर शराब बेचने वालों को पकड़ा, शराबियों को खदेड़ा

आबकारी विभाग ने मंगलवार को दाेपहर में करन सागर और सीतासागर के पास कच्ची शराब बेचने वालों को पकड़ा। खास बात यह है कि करनसागर के सामने शराब बेच रही झड़िया कंजर डेरा की महिला अपने दो छोटे-छोटे बच्चों को सड़क किनारे बैठाए थी और खुद पहाड़ी के ऊपर झाड़ियों में छिपकर बैठी थी। आबकारी टीम पहाड़ी पर गई और झाड़ियों में छिपी महिला को पकड़ा। इसके बाद सीतासागर में पीतांबरा पीठ के पूर्व द्वार के सामने शराब लेने के लिए झुंड बनाकर खड़े लोगों को खदेड़ा। जबकि यहां शराब बेच रहा युवक भाग निकला।

बता दें कि जिले में कंजर समाज के लोगों द्वारा कच्ची शराब बेचे जाने का सिलसिला थम नहीं रहा है। जिले में आबकारी विभाग लगातार कार्रवाई भी कर रहा है लेकिन अगले ही दिन कंजर डेरों पर फिर शराब बनना और बिकना शुरू हो जाती है। दैनिक भास्कर ने एक फरवरी को- जहां छापे में अवैध शराब पकड़ी, वहां फिर खुले आम बिकने लगी, शीर्षक से खबर प्रकाशित की थी। खबर प्रकाशित होने के बाद आबकारी विभाग ने अब चिन्हित स्थानों पर दबिश तेज कर दी है। मंगलवार को जिला आबकारी अधिकारी निधि जैन के निर्देश पर आबकारी उप निरीक्षक टीआर वर्मा ने सबसे पहले करनसागर के सामने छापा मारा।

यहां दो बच्चे सड़क पर चार-पांच पॉलिथीन में शराब रखे मिले। जब टीम ने बच्चों से पूछा ताे बच्चों ने कुछ नहीं बताया। इसके बाद टीम ने पहाड़ी पर चढ़कर घेराबंदी की और झाड़ियों की ओट में छिपकर बैठी झड़िया कंजर डेरा की महिला को पकड़ा। इसके बाद टीम सीतासागर में बम-बम महादेव पार्क पर पहुंची। यहां कुछ लोग झुंड में शराब पीते हुए मिले जिन्हें टीम ने खदेड़ा वहीं शराब बेचने वाला हमीरपुर कंजर डेरे का युवक भाग निकला।

