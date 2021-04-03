पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

माफिया बेखाैफ:जवान ने रेत से भरा ट्रैक्टर रोका तो मार दी गोली; घायल जवान अस्पताल में भर्ती

दतिया
नदी में इस तरह पनडुब्बियों के सहारे रेत खनन किया जा रहा है।
नदी में इस तरह पनडुब्बियों के सहारे रेत खनन किया जा रहा है।
  • 25 दिन में हमले की तीसरी घटना

दतिया जिले के भर्रोली से महज 200 मीटर दूर फ्लाइंग स्क्वाॅड में शामिल एसआईएसएफ (राज्य औद्योगिक सुरक्षा बल) के जवान को बुधवार रात 11 बजे अवैध रेत माफिया ने गोली मार दी। गोली जवान के दाहिने हाथ में लगी। उसे तत्काल इंदरगढ़ अस्पताल ले जाया गया, जहां से उन्हें जिला अस्पताल रेफर कर दिया गया।

जवान के बयान के आधार पर इंदरगढ़ पुलिस ने छह लोगों पर हत्या के प्रयास का मामला दर्ज किया है। पुलिस-प्रशासन की सख्ती और मुख्यमंत्री के स्पष्ट निर्देशों के बावजूद इस क्षेत्र में रेत माफिया के बेखौफ बना हुआ है। घटना वाले गांवों में अभी भी पनडुब्बी से खुलेआम रेत निकाली जा रही है। जवानों पर हमले की ये 25 दिन में तीसरी घटना है।

जिले में माफिया का खौफ, कंपनी को सरकार ने दिए 15 जवान
जानकारी के मुताबिक दतिया जिले की सभी रेत खदानों पर केपी सिंह भदौरिया कंपनी का ठेका है। कंपनी ने 42 करोड़ में मप्र शासन से जिले की सभी रेत खदानों को तीन साल के लिए ठेके पर लिया है। सरकार ने भदौरिया को एसआईएसएफ के 15 जवान उपलब्ध कराए हैं। कंपनी ठेकेदार धर्मेंद्र सिंह चौहान ने बताया कि वे बुधवार रात जवानों समेत 15 लोगों के साथ धीरपुरा होते हुए भर्रोली, उचाड़ की तरफ अवैध रेत उत्खनन व परिवहन चेक करने के लिए जा रहे थे। तभी भर्रोली गांव को क्रॉस करते ही रेत से भरे दो ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉली दिखे।

एसआईएसएफ के जवान बंटू सिंह ने रॉयल्टी चेक करने के लिए ट्रैक्टर ड्राइवर को हाथ का इशारा किया। तभी ड्राइवर ने कट्‌टे से गोली मार दी। गोली बंटू के दाहिने हाथ में कोहनी के पास लगी, जिससे वह घायल हो गया। उसके बाद साथी एसआईएसएफ जवानों ने दोनों ट्रैक्टरों का पीछा किया, लेकिन एक ट्रैक्टर ऐसी जगह फंसा दिया गया जो निकल नहीं सका और जबकि दूसरा ट्रैक्टर रेत माफिया लेकर भाग निकले। एसआईएसएफ जवान ने करी यादव, राजवीर यादव, धर्मेंद्र चौहान, अरविंद जोशी, बृजेश यादव और रजत यादव पर इंदरगढ़ थाने में प्रकरण दर्ज कराया है।

