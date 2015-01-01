पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Gwalior
  • Datiya
  • Today, The Fate Of 13 Candidates Including BJP Candidate Raksha Who Took The Lead In All 17 Rounds As Congress Candidate In 2018, Decided Today

मतगणना:2018 में कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी के रूप में सभी 17 राउंड में बढ़त लेने वाली भाजपा प्रत्याशी रक्षा सहित 13 प्रत्याशियों के भाग्य का फैसला आज

दतिया4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पॉलिटैक्निक में मतगणना स्थल का निरीक्षण करते कलेक्टर व एसपी।
  • पॉलीटेक्निक में आज 125 कर्मचारी 14 टेबल पर 19 राउंड में करेंगे मतगणना, एक राउंड में लगेगा आधा घंटा

विधानसभा चुनाव 2018 की मतगणना में भांडेर विधानसभा क्षेत्र से कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी के रूप में मतगणना के सभी 17 राउंड में निकटतम प्रतिद्वंदी से बढ़त बनाने वाली उप चुनाव में भाजपा प्रत्याशी के रूप में मैदान में रक्षा सिरौनिया सहित 13 प्रत्याशियों के भाग्य का फैसला आज होगा। हाईवे पर पॉलीटेक्निक कॉलेज में सुबह 8 बजे से मतगणना होगी। कोरोना के कारण पोलिंग बूथों की संख्या बढ़ जाने से मतगणना के भी राउंड अधिक होंगे। 2018 में 229 बूथ थे, कुल 17 राउंड में गिनती हुई थी। उप चुनाव में बूथों की संख्या 260 है, इसलिए 19 राउंड में गिनती होगी। हर राउंड में 30 मिनट का समय लगेगा। इसलिए शाम 6 बजे तक फायनल परिणाम आएगा कि भांडेर के मतदाताओं ने किसके सिर पर ताज बांधा है।

मंगलवार को सुबह आठ बजे से पॉलिटैक्निक कॉलेज में भांडेर विधानसभा उप चुनाव के वोटों की गिनती शुरू हो जाएगी। मतगणना में 125 अधिकारी, कर्मचारी दो कक्षों में 14 टेबल पर गिनती करेंगे। प्रत्येक कक्ष में सात-सात टेबिलें लगाई गई हैं। दोनों कक्षों में एक-एक एआरओ भी मौजूद रहेंगे। भांडेर विधानसभा में कुल 72.57 प्रतिशत मतदान हुआ। भांडेर विधानसभा के 1 लाख 75 हजार 859 मतदाताओं में से 1 लाख 25 हजार 420 मतदाताओं ने वोट डाले थे।

जिसमें 70 हजार 549 पुरूष और 54 हजार 868 महिला मतदाताओं ने अपने मताधिकार का उपयोग किया था जबकि 3 अन्य मतदाताओं ने भी मतदान में भाग लिया। भांडेर विधानसभा में कांग्रेस के फूल सिंह बरैया, भाजपा प्रत्याशी रक्षा संतराम सिरोनिया और बसपा प्रत्याशी महेंद्र बौद्ध समेत 13 प्रत्याशी मैदान में थे। इनमें से कोई एक प्रत्याशी जनता द्वारा चुनकर मप्र की विधानसभा में पहुंचेगा।

सुबह 7 बजे पहुंचना अनिवार्य
मतगणना ड्यूटी में लगे अधिकारी, कर्मचारियों और भारत निर्वाचन आयोग से पास धारी मीडिया कर्मियों को मतगणना स्थल पर मंगलवार 10 नवंबर को सुबह 7 बजे पहुंचना होगा। मतगणना कर्मचारियों को मास्क, सेनेटाइजर और हाथों में ग्लब्स पहनाकर अंदर प्रवेश दिया जाएगा। सभी कर्मचारी सबसे पहले सुबह 8 बजे डाक मतपत्रों की गिनती शुरू करेंगे। मतगणना कर्मचारी कक्ष के अंदर और एजेंट जाली के बाहर बैठेंगे। मीडिया कर्मियों के लिए अलग से कक्ष बनाया गया है और वहीं डिस्प्ले बोर्ड लगाया गया है। प्रत्येक राउंड का परिणाम डिस्प्ले बोर्ड पर दिखाया जाएगा। सबसे अंत में वीवीपेट मशीन की पर्चियों की गिनती शुरू होगी।

ईवीएम कक्ष से लेकर मतगणना कक्ष सभी सीसीटीवी कैमरों की निगरानी में
जिला प्रशासन ने स्ट्रांग रूम से लेकर मतगणना कक्ष के अंदर तक सीसीटीवी कैमरे लगाए हैं। ईवीएम मशीनें स्ट्रांग रूम से निकलकर सीआरपीएफ और पुलिस के घेरे में मतगणना कक्ष तक पहुंचेंगी और तीसरी आंख के रूप में सीसीटीवी कैमरे में रहेंगीं। तीन मजिस्ट्रेट की ड्यूटी ईवीएम को स्ट्रांग रूम से मतगणना कक्ष तक लाने के लिए लगाई गई है। तीनों मजिस्ट्रेट अलग-अलग कक्ष में तैनात रहेंगे। दाे मजिस्ट्रेट बाहर तैनात रहेंगे।

शाम 6 बजे तक परिणाम
एक राउंड में 30 मिनट का समय लगेगा। इस हिसाब से 19 राउंड की गिनती में साढ़े 9 घंटे का समय लग सकता है। इस हिसाब से देखें तो सुबह 8 बजे से शुरू होने वाली वोटों की गिनती। लगभग साढ़े 5 बजे तक पूरी होगी। किसी प्रकार की तकनीकी गड़बड़ी या टैबूलेशन के काम में देर होने पर समय बढ़ भी सकता है। इस हिसाब से शाम 6 बजे तक फायनल परिणाम आने की संभावना है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंट्रेनिंग के दौरान सिर में चोट लगी, 6 महीने कोमा में रहे, होश आया तो पता चला कि वो बोर्ड आउट हो गए हैं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें