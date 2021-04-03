पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आदेश:यातायात पुलिस और नपा संयुक्त मुहिम चलाकर सड़क से हटाएं अवरोध: एडीजे

दतिया2 घंटे पहले
  • गुरुवार को लोक उपयोगी सेवाओं के लिए शुरू की गई लोक अदालत

बस स्टैंड से ग्वालियर झांसी हाइवे तक सड़क के दोनों तरफ आमजन के उपयोग के लिए बनाई गई सड़क गाड़ियां रखकर पार्किंग के रूप में उपयोग की जा रही है। सड़क पर अतिक्रमण कर अवैध रूप से मार्ग को निषिद्ध कर रखा गया है। नगर पालिका और ट्रैफिक पुलिस नियमित रूप से बस स्टैंड से ग्वालियर झांसी चुंगी तक रोड के दोनों तरफ नियमित रूप से मार्ग के अवरोध को दूर करने की कार्रवाई करेंगे। यह आदेश गुरुवार को लोकोपयोगी सेवाओं के लिए शुरू की गई लोक अदालत में अपर जिला एवं सत्र न्यायाधीश दिनेश कुमार खटीक ने पारित किया।

दरअसल जिला न्यायालय में प्रत्येक गुरुवार को मोटर वाहन दुर्घटना और प्रत्येक शनिवार को सभी प्रकार की जनहित समस्याओं की सुनवाई के लिए लोक अदालत का आयोजन किया जा रहा है। ये दोनों ही लोक अदालतें राष्ट्रीय विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण नई दिल्ली और मप्र राज्य विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण जबलपुर के निर्देश पर आयोजित होती हैं। 24 जनवरी को आवेदक हरिओम गुप्ता ने लोक अदालत में आवेदन देकर बताया कि बस स्टैंड से ग्वालियर झांसी हाइवे तक सड़क के दोनों तरफ दुकान मालिकों द्वारा अतिक्रमण करने और वाहन पार्किंग से कारण दुर्घटना का अंदेशा रहता है। चार पहिया वाहनों की अवैध पार्किंग हो रही है।

न्यायाधीश ने ट्रैफिक पुलिस और नगर पालिका को नोटिस जारी कर जवाब मांगा। ट्रैफिक पुलिस ने पेपर कटिंग और कुछ फोटो भी पीतांबरा पीठ के उत्तर द्वार के सामने की गई चालानी कार्रवाई के न्यायाधीश को दिखाए। इसके बाद याचिकाकर्ता ने इस बार गुरुवार को सुनवाई में न्यायाधीश को वाहनों की पार्किंग व अतिक्रमण संबंधी फोटो व वीडियो दिखाए।

जिस पर न्यायाधीश श्री खटीक ने यातायात प्रभारी और नपा सीएमओ को तलब कर अधिनियम पारित किया कि यातायात पुलिस और नगर पालिका संयुक्त रूप से प्रत्येक पखवाड़े में संयुक्त अभियान चलाकर कार्रवाई करेगी। गुरुवार को दो याचिका लगाई गई थी जिसमें दूसरी याचिका नवेंदु चतुर्वेदी ने कुआं की साफ सफाई को लेकर लगाई थी। इस याचिका की सुनवाई की तारीख बढ़ाकर अगले गुरुवार को कर दी गई है।

