कार्रवाई कर कर्मचारी को किया बेदखल:रैन बसेरा में रुक सकेंगे यात्री, सर्दियों में मिलेगा फायदा

दतिया4 घंटे पहले
भांडेर में बसों का संचालन नहीं होने से नगर में आने वाले यात्रियों को शाम साढ़े पांच बजे के बाद नगर से बाहर जाने के लिए यात्री साधन नहीं मिलते। जिससे दतिया, झांसी, ग्वालियर के यात्री नगर में कैद होकर रह जाते हैं। हालांकि यात्रियों की सुविधा के लिए नगर पंचायत द्वारा करीब पौने दस लाख रुपए की लागत से रेन बसेरा के निर्माण कराया गया था, लेकिन उस पर नगर पंचायत के ही कर्मचारी द्वारा कब्जा किया था, लेकिन दैनिक भास्कर में 13 नवंबर को खबर प्रकाशित होने के बाद रेन बसेरा से अतिक्रमण हटाकर आमजन के लिए खाली करा दिया गया है।

बता दें कि नगर से दतिया, झांसी, उनाव, लहार समथर, इंदरगढ़, मोठ सहित अन्य गंतव्य क्षेत्र के लिए लगभग तीस बसों का संचालन होता है। लेकिन यह सभी बस शाम साढ़े पांच बजे के बाद बंद हो जाती है। शाम सबा पांच बजे झांसी के लिए तो साढ़े पांच बजे दतिया के आखिरी बस है। यदि कोई यात्री यह बस नहीं पकड़ पाता, तो उसे जाने के लिए अन्य कोई साधन नहीं है। या तो उसके रात नगर में ही बितानी पड़ती है या फिर महंगे दामों पर किराए से यात्री वाहन करना पड़ता है। जिसका अधिक चार्ज चुकाना पड़ता है।

चूंकि इस समस्या के समाधान के लिए करीब साढ़े लाख रुपए की लागत से रेन बसेरा बनाया गया था, लेकिन उस पर आउट सोर्स कंपनी के कर्मचारी ने कब्जा कर रखा था। दैनिक भास्कर ने 13 नवंबर के अंक में रैन बसेरा पर कर्मचारी का कब्जा, बाहर से आने वाले यात्री होते हैं परेशान शीर्षक से खबर प्रकाशित की थी। जिसके नगर पंचायत के अधिकारियों ने अतिक्रमण हटाकर रैन बसेरा आमजन के लिए खाेल दिया। इसके लिए यहां सफाई संरक्षक विजय बाल्मीक की ड्यूटी लगाई गई। रूकने के लिए लोग उनसे संपर्क कर सकते हैं।

