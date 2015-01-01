पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

भांडेर विधानसभा उपचुनाव:आखिरी राउंड तक कशमकश... और जीती भाजपा; जीत के बाद उनाव में बांटी मिठाई

दतिया41 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
जीत की आशा... समर्थकों का लगा रहा तांता। मतगणना स्थल के बाहर खड़े प्रत्याशी समर्थक और तैनात पुलिस जवान।
  • अंतिम राउंड में भाजपा प्रत्याशी रक्षा सिरौनिया की जीत सुनिश्चित होने पर समर्थकों में खुशी की लहर

मंगलवार को भांडेर विधानसभा उपचुनाव के परिणाम बहुत ही आश्चर्यजनक रहे। आखरी राउंड तक भाजपा और कांग्रेस में से कोई भी यह सुनिश्चित नहीं कर पा रहा था कि वह जीत रहा है या हार रहा है। दोनों दलों के प्रत्याशी और उनके समर्थकों पर आखिरी राउंड तक जिज्ञासा बनी रही। अंतिम राउंड में भाजपा प्रत्याशी रक्षा सिरौनिया की जीत सुनिश्चित होने पर समर्थकों में खुशी की लहर दौड़ गई। मतगणना कक्ष से लेकर बाहर तक जिंदाबाद के नारे गूंजने लगे।

जहां अपनी जीत से भाजपा प्रत्याशी और उनके समर्थक के चेहरों पर खुशी का माहौल था वहीं कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी फूल सिंह बरैया का चेहरा मायूस हो गया। दूसरी तरफ सुबह 8:00 बजे से मतगणना स्थल पर पहुंचे लोग चुनाव परिणाम जानने के साथ ही बाहर लगे चाय नाश्ते के स्टाॅल पर अपने-अपने हिसाब से जीत हार का गणित लगाते हुए देखे गए। मतगणना स्थल पर सभी प्रवेश द्वारों पर पुलिस का सख्त पहरा था। अंदर जाने के लिए तीन चेकिंग पॉइंट से गुजरना पड़ा।

जीत की खुशी... भाजपा की जीत के बाद उनाव में बांटी मिठाई

उनाव में जीत की खुशी में मिठाई वितरित करते भाजपाई।
उनाव में जीत की खुशी में मिठाई वितरित करते भाजपाई।

जीत का उत्साह... घर पहुंचने के बाद रक्षा और संतराम का किया सम्मान

जीतने के बाद रक्षा संतराम सिरौनिया का हुआ स्वागत
जीतने के बाद रक्षा संतराम सिरौनिया का हुआ स्वागत

हार का गम... मायूस फूल सिंह बरैया ने कार्यकर्ताओं से की चर्चा

चुनाव हारने के बाद मतगणना कक्ष अपने एजेंटों के साथ मायूस अवस्था में बैठे कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी फूलसिंह बरैया
चुनाव हारने के बाद मतगणना कक्ष अपने एजेंटों के साथ मायूस अवस्था में बैठे कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी फूलसिंह बरैया
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअजरबैजान में शहीदों के परिवारों के लिए खाने से लेकर फंड तक जुटा रहे हैं भारतीय - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें