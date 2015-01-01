पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सिंध नदी सेंवढ़ा के पुल पर हादसा:सब्जी लेकर गांव जा रही वैन, कार से टकराई , ड्राईवर सहित 2 गंभीर घायल

दतिया3 घंटे पहले
शुक्रवार की सुबह 7 बजे सेंवढ़ा सिंध नदी पुल के पहले ग्यारा गांव में सब्जी लेकर जा रही एक मारुती वैन ग्वालियर की ओर से आ रही एक कार से टकरा गई। घटना में मारुती वैन का अगला हिस्सा बुरी तरह क्षतिग्रस्त हो गया। वहीं ड्राइवर को गंभीर चोटें आईं। गंभीर हालत में उसे ग्वालियर रैफर किया गया। जबकि कार के चालक को भी गंभीर चोटें आई। उन्हें भी ग्वालियर भेजा गया। घटना के बाद पुलिस ने दोनों वाहनों को जब्त कर लिया है।

शुक्रवार की सुबह मारुती वैन क्रमांक डीएल 2 सीएसी 9939 सेंवढ़ा सब्जी मंडी से सब्जी लेकर ग्यारा गांव की ओर जा रही थी। गाड़ी जैसे ही सिंध पुल पर पहुंची तो ग्वालियर की ओर से आ रही कार क्रमांक एमपी 07 सीजी 5638 के चालक ने तेजी और लापरवाही से वाहन चलाते हुए मारुती वैन में सामने से टक्कर मार दी। घटना में मारुती का अगला हिस्सा अंदर की तरफ धंसक गया और चालक देवेंद्र (25) पुत्र रणवीर सिंह कुशवाह निवासी ग्यारा के दोनों पैर उसमें फंस गए। सुबह की सैर करने के लिए निकले लोगों ने यह देखा तो उन्होंने दौड़ कर मारुती चालक को निकाला।

सूचना मिलने पर सबसे पहले आपदा प्रबंधन टीम के सदस्य रामप्रकाश यादव सनकुआं से घटना स्थल पर पहुंचे। कुछ ही समय में डायल 100 भी मौके पर पहुंच गई। जिसके बाद मारुती चालक देवेंद्र को निकाला गया। पर तब तक दोनों पैर फ्रेक्चर हो गए। अधिक खून बहने से उनकी हालत गंभीर हो गई। जिसके चलते उन्हें सिविल अस्पताल सेंवढ़ा से ग्वालियर रफैर किया गया। दूसरी ओर कार चालक चंद्रपाल (32) पुत्र मूलचंद कुशवाह निवासी दीनदयाल नगर ग्वालियर को भी पुलिस ने पकड़ा। हालांकि चालक चंद्रपाल की भी हालत सीरियस होने के कारण उन्हें ग्वालियर रैफर किया गया है। पुलिस ने दोनों वाहनों को अपने कब्जे में ले लिया है।

