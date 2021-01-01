पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सख्ती का असर:सालों से नो पार्किंग में खड़े वाहन, ट्रैफिक पुलिस पहुंची तो तुरंत खाली हो गई सड़क, रोड पर खड़े रहते थे वाहन

दतियाएक घंटा पहले
ट्रैफिक पुलिस ने शुक्रवार को पीतांबरा पीठ पर उत्तर द्वार की तरफ नो पार्किंग में खड़े होने वाले वाहनों को खदेड़ा तो एक मिनट में ही पूरा सड़क मार्ग खाली हो गया। खास बात यह है कि यहां सड़क पर नो पार्किंग के वाहन करीब एक साल से लगे हैं लेकिन फिर भी प्रतिदिन सुबह 7 बजे से रात 8 बजे तक पार्टी वाहन पार्क हो जाते थे। व्यस्ततम सड़क मार्ग होने के बाद भी चार पहिया वाहन मालिकों ने यहां स्थाई वाहन पार्किंग बना ली थी। जिससे शनिवार को सुबह से शाम तक ट्रैफिक जाम होता था।

शुक्रवार को ट्रैफिक पुलिस के पहुंचते ही चार पहिया वाहन चालकों में हड़कंप मच गया और एक मिनट से भी कम समय में सड़क मार्ग खाली हो गया। हालांकि इससे पहले भी जब कोई वीआईपी, वीवीआईपी आता है तब ट्रैफिक पुलिस इन वाहनों को हटवाती है लेकिन चार पहिया वाहन मालिक फिर से वाहन खड़ा करना शुरू कर देते हैं। शुक्रवार को भी ट्रैफिक पुलिस ने इन वाहन चालकों को हटाकर सड़क तो खाली करा दी लेकिन यह कितने दिन तक खाली रहेगी यह फिलहाल निश्चित नहीं है।

