अव्यवस्था:पानी की टंकी ओवर फ्लो, मेला मैदान में भरा पानी, पटाखों की दुकानें नहीं हो सकीं आवंटित

भांडेर4 घंटे पहले
  • नपं के अधिकारी ने लापरवाह कर्मचारी को हटाने के लिए वानको कंपनी को निर्देश दिए

मेला ग्राउंड अस्पताल की बाउंड्रीवॉल से लगी पानी की टंकी पर तैनात कर्मचारी की लापरवाही से बीती रात टंकी ओव्हर फ्लो हो गई। जिससे पानी मेला ग्राउंड में भर गया। बुधवार को मेला ग्राउंड में पटाखों की दुकानें आवंटित की जानी थी, लेकिन पानी भरा होने से दूसरी जगह चिन्हित करनी पड़ी। जिससे बुधवार को पटाखों का बाजार सज धजकर तैयार नहीं हो सका। वहीं नगर पंचायत के अधिकारी ने लापरवाह कर्मचारी को हटाने के लिए वानको कंपनी को निर्देश दिए हैं। बता दें जलावर्धन योजना को अभी तक नगर पंचायत के हैंडओवर नहीं किया गया है। टंकियों को भरने व सप्लाई देने की जिम्मेदारी योजना को तैयार करने वाली वानको कंपनी के ऊपर है। मंगलवार बुधवार की रात टंकी को भरने के लिए सप्लाई की गई, लेकिन यहां तैनात कर्मचारी ने सप्लाई बंद नहीं की। जिससे पानी पूरी रात ओव्हर फ्लो होता रहा।

हजारों लीटर पानी मेला ग्राउंड में भर गया। इससे न सिर्फ पानी की बर्बादी हुई, बल्कि मेला ग्राउंड में लगने वाला पटाखा बाजार भी नहीं लग सका। दुकानें आवंटन के लिए मंगलवार की रात यहां चूने की लाइनिंग की गई थी। लेकिन पानी जमा होने से अधिकारियों को दूसरी जगह चिन्हित करनी पड़ी।

चूंकि व्यवस्थाएं जमाने में समय लगा, जिससे बुधवार को लगने वाला पटाखा बाजार नहीं लग सका। इस संबंध में नगर पंचायत के इंजीनियर आशीष सुनम का कहना है कि टंकी पर जिस कर्मचारी की ड्यूटी थी, उसे हटाने के लिए वानको कंपनी को निर्देश दे दिए गए हैं।

