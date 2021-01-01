पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम:कल से सक्रिय होगा पश्चिमी विक्षोभ, बूंदाबांदी के आसार; दिन का तापमान गिरने के साथ रात का पारा बढ़ेगा

दतिया6 घंटे पहले
गुरुवार से क्षेत्र में पश्चिमी विक्षोभ सक्रिय हो जाएगा। इसी के साथ बढ़ रहे दिन के तापमान पर लगाम लगेगी। लेकिन रात का तापमान और बढ़ेगा। गुरुवार व शुक्रवार को गरज चमक के साथ बूंदाबांदी का अनुमान भी है। इससे एक बार फिर सर्दी की दस्तक होगी।

बता दें कि तीन दिन में दिन का तापमान 3.3 डिग्री चढ़ कर 28.3 डिग्री पर तो रात का 1.8 डिग्री चढ़ कर 6 डिग्री पर पहुंच गया। सुबह से निकल रही तेज धूप सर्दी से तो राहत दे रही है, लेकिन किसानों की चिंता बढ़ रही। कारण तेज धूप व अधिक तापमान से रबी फसलों पर विपरीत प्रभाव पड़ता है।

मौसम विभाग ग्वालियर के वैज्ञानिक डॉ. सीके उपाध्याय बताते है कि गुरुवार की शाम या रात से क्षेत्र में पश्चिमी विक्षोभ का असर शुरू हो जाएगा। गरज चमक के साथ कहीं कहीं बूंदाबांदी भी हो सकती है। जिससे दिन का तापमान और अधिक नहीं बढ़ेगा। लेकिन बादलों के कारण रात का तापमान बढ़ने का अनुमान है। शनिवार 6 फरवरी को मौसम साफ होगा। रात का तापमान गिरेगा। वहीं किसानों का कहना है कि बूंदाबंदी से गेहूं की फसल को लाभ होगा।

28 डिग्री को पार कर गया दिन का तापमान
मंगलवार को दिन का अधिकतम तापमान 24 घंटे में 1.5 डिग्री चढ़ कर 28.3 डिग्री पर पहुंच गया। सोमवार को दिन का तापमान 26.8 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया था। पारामापी में रात का तापमान भी चढ़ा। रात का तापमान 0.8 डिग्री चढ़ कर 6 डिग्री पर पहुंच गया। सोमवार को तापमान 5.2 डिग्री था। जबकि 31 जनवरी को दिन का तापमान 25 डिग्री व रात का 4.2 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया था।

