गड़बड़ी:जहां धान बोई नहीं जाती, वहां के खरीद केंद्र पर 15 हजार क्विंटल बिकने आई; जिन्होंने बेचा वे गांव के किसान नहीं

दतिया2 दिन पहले
इंदरगढ़ खरीदी केंद्र पर ट्रक में लादा जा रहा धान।
  • जिस उदगंवा खरीद केंद्र पर दूसरे प्रदेशाें के किसानाें का धान तुलने की आशंका, वाे उप्र के झांसी से सटा हुआ

जिले में समर्थन मूल्य पर हो रही धान की खरीदी में बड़ा घोटाला चल रहा है। खरीदी केंद्राें पर स्थानीय किसानाें के बजाए जिले से सटे उप्र के झांसी की धान खरीदी जा रही है। ताजा उदाहरण उदगवां खरीदी केंद्र पर सामने आया है। उदगवां क्षेत्र के आसपास के गांवाें में सिंचाई के पर्याप्त साधन न होने के बाद भी इस खरीद केंद्र पर 15 हजार क्विंटल से अधिक धान खरीदी चुकी है। इसके पीछे वजह बताई जा रही है यह खरीदी केंद्र उप्र के झांसी से सटा हुआ है।

दिलचस्प बात यह है कि दतिया से सटे ग्राम भागौर के करीब दर्जन भर किसानों की धान उदगवां खरीदी केंद्र पर तुली। इनमें से 11 किसानों की 100-100 क्विंटल से ज्यादा धान तुली। जबकि तीन किसान ऐसे भी हैं, जिनकी 200-200 क्विंटल से अधिक धान केंद्र पर तुली। लेकिन इनमें से एक भी किसान भागाैर का निवासी नहीं है। या यू कहें कि जिन किसानों को भागौर का निवासी दिखाया गया है, उस नाम के किसान गांव में निवास ही नहीं करते हैं। केंद्र प्रभारियों ने व्यापारियों से सांठगांठ करके रातों रात उत्तरप्रदेश से एक हजार रुपए क्विंटल धान खरीदकर केंद्रों पर 1800 रुपए क्विंटल में बेच डाला।

कलेक्टर संजय कुमार ने यूपी की धान की जिले में आवक रोकने के लिए यूपी से सटे जिले की सभी सीमाओं पर पुलिस और राजस्व अधिकारियों की ड्यूटी लगाकर नाकाबंदी भी कराई। इसके बाद भी उत्तरप्रदेश के झांसी, इटावा व अन्य शहरों से धान से भरे ट्रक, ट्रैक्टर ट्रॉली जिले में अंदर घुस आए और केंद्रों के पास तक पहुंच गए। पिछले 15 दिन के अंदर प्रशासनिक अधिकारी दो बार इंदरगढ़, एक बार बड़ौनी और एक बार चिरूला से यूपी का धान जब्त कर चुके हैं। लेकिन फिर भी धान की आवक नहीं रुकी। जिले के 28 खरीदी केंद्रों यूपी के झांसी से सटे हैं और सबसे ज्यादा घोटाले इन्हीं केंद्रों पर हो सकते हैं।

उप्र में धान का भाव 1100 रु., मप्र में 1850 इसलिए प्रति क्विंटल 750 रु. मुनाफा के लिए बेचने आ रहे झांसी व इटावा के किसान
पूर्व में भी जब्त हो चुकी है पांच हजार क्विंटल से अधिक धान: कलेक्टर कुमार द्वारा यूपी से आने वाली धान को केंद्र पर जाने से रोकने के लिए दल गठित किए गए थे। इन दलों ने इंदरगढ़ में तीन ट्रक, बड़ौनी में एक ट्रक और चिरूला पर एक ट्रक को पकड़कर जब्त किया है। करीब पांच हजार क्विंटल धान जब्त की जा चुकी है। सेंवढ़ा अनुभाग में एसडीएम अनुराग निंगवाल ने केंद्रों के निरीक्षण के दौरान कुछ किसानों ने सत्यापन एसडीएम आईडी पर फर्जी तरीके से किए जाने पर खरीदी पर ही रोक लगा दी थी। इसके बाद करीब एक हजार किसानों को खरीदी से हटाया गया था। इससे अंदाजा लगाया जा सकता है कि इस साल केंद्र प्रभारियों और व्यापारियों के अलावा बड़े-बड़े खरीदी घाेटाले बाजों ने घोटाला करने में सारी सीमाएं लांघ दी हैं।

गांव में जिन नामों का एक भी किसान नहीं उन्हीं के नाम से बिक गई 3011 क्विंटल
ग्राम भागौर के 21 किसानों ने उदगवां खरीदी केंद्र पर 3011 क्विंटल धान बेची है। इनमें से 11 किसान ऐसे हैं जिनमें से प्रत्येक ने 100 से पौने 200 क्विंटल धान उदगवां केंद्र पर बेची है। जबकि 3 किसान ऐसे हैं जिनमें से प्रत्येक किसान की धान 200-200 क्विंटल से ज्यादा तुली। भागौर के कुल 21 किसानों ने धान बेची लेकिन इन किसानों के नाम गांव के बच्चे तो बड़े बुजुर्ग तक नहीं जानते हैं। गांव में इन नामों के किसान कोई है ही नहीं। उदाहरण के तौर पर सोनू पुत्र परशुराम ने 282क्विंटल, संतोष कुशवाहा ने 284 क्विंटल, पंकज पुत्र ओमप्रकाश ने 203 क्विंटल, वीरन पुत्र हमीरा पाल 291 क्विंटल, कृष्णकांत पाल पुत्र कन्हैयालाल ने 195 क्विंटल धान बेची। ये वाे किसान हैं, जाे भागाैर गांव में निवास ही नहीं करते हैं।

झांसी से सटा है खरीदी केंद्र
सेवा सहकारी समिति उदगवां का खरीदी केंद्र ग्राम उदगवां में बना है। यह केंद्र झांसी से सटा हुआ है। इस केंद्र पर कमरारी, नोनेर, उदगवां, पिसनारी, ढांकरी, भागौर, मढ़गवां, बिलोनी, जौहरया, चकरामसागर समेत दर्जन भर गांव के सिर्फ 19 किसानों से 15110 हजार क्विंटल से ज्यादा धान खरीदी गई है। इन किसानों का 2 करोड़ 82 लाख 25 हजार 719 रुपए देय है जिसमें से सात दिसंबर तक 18 लाख 28 हजार रुपए से अधिक का भुगतान हो चुका है। न तो किसानों का सत्यापन हुआ है और न ही अफसरों ने मौके पर पहुंचकर निरीक्षण आदि किया।

सख्ती के कारण दूसरे प्रदेश का दस हजार टन धान रोका
मैंने 10 हजार टन धान रोका है। अगर इतनी सख्ती नहीं करता तो कम से कम 30 हजार टन माल केंद्रों पर जाता। पिछले 10 दिन में ही जहां प्रतिदिन दो हजार टन की खरीदी हो रही थी वहां सिर्फ एक हजार टन की खरीदी हुई। मैं एफआईआर दर्ज करा रहा हूं।
संजय कुमार, कलेक्टर, दतिया

