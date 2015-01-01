पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धर्मसभा:बुद्धि मनुष्य का उत्थान भी कर सकती है और पतन भी: मुनिश्री

दतिया4 घंटे पहले
  • सोनागिर स्थित क्रांतिवीर प्रतीक सागर ने आचार्यश्री पुष्पदंत सागर सभागृह में धर्म सभा के दौरान श्रद्धालुओं को दिए प्रवचन

बुद्धि है, तो बल है। बुद्धि है, तो समाधान है। बुद्धि जीवन का संचालन करने वाली है। यह मनुष्य को उत्थान की और भी ले जा सकती है और पतन की और भी ले जा सकती है। व्यक्ति की जैसी भावना होती है, वैसे ही परिणाम होते है, इसलिए जैसा अपने लिए चाहो, वैसा दूसरों के लिए सोचो। दूसरा हम से अच्छा व्यवहार करे, उससे पूर्व हमें उससे अच्छा व्यवहार करना चाहिए। हम यदि किसी पर कीचड़ उछालेंगे, तो पहले वह हमारे हाथ में ही लगेगा। यह विचार क्रांतिकारी मुनिश्री प्रतीक सागर महाराज ने मंगलवार को सोनागिर स्थित आचार्यश्री पुष्पदंत सागर सभागृह में धर्मसभा को संबोधित करते हुए कही। उन्होंने कहा कि आधुनिकता के साथ हमारी बुद्धि कितनी ही प्रखर हो गई हो, लेकिन यह देखना जरूरी है कि वह किस दिशा में है।

कठिनाइयां हर क्षेत्र में आती है, लेकिन कठिनाई से प्रभावित होकर कोई रास्ता छोड़ देता है, तो उसे मंजिल कभी नहीं मिल पाएगी। बुद्धि से सारे समाधान निकाले जा सकते है। मुनिश्री ने कहा कि वर्तमान समय में मनुष्य की जीवन शैली में बहुत बदलाव आया है। केमिकल खाद से उत्पादनों से लेकर सारी भौतिक सुविधाएं हमारे शरीर और स्वास्थ्य पर प्रतिकूल प्रभाव डाल रही है। बासी खाने, वात-वायु की बीमारी याने ज्यादा बाते करने वालों को अधिक आती है। केमिकल युक्त पदार्थ शरीर और स्वास्थ्य के साथ हमारे संस्कारों पर भी बुरा असर डालते है। इससे बचने के लिए प्रत्येक व्यक्ति को अपनी बुद्धि का सही दिशा में उपयोग करना चाहिए। मुनि ने कहा कि कर्म किसी को नहीं छोड़ते, चाहे वह राजा हो या रंक हो।

व्यक्ति जैसे कर्म करता है, वैसा ही फल मिलता है। इसलिए हर पल, हर क्षण पुण्य और पाप को लेकर सावधान रहना चाहिए। मुनिश्री ने कहा कि संसार के सभी प्राणियों को समभाव से देखो उनकी रक्षा और सुरक्षा करो। आज पाश्चात्य संस्कृति संवेदनाओं को नष्ट करने में सहायक हो रही है इनसे दूर रहना सीखों। जो केवल अपनी पीड़ा को जांचने-परखने का काम करता है वो स्वार्थी है और जो दूसरों की पीड़ा समझकर आँसू पोछता है वो परमार्थी कहलाता है। इसलिए परमार्थ के कामों से कभी पीछे मत हटों। जीवन को संवारना है तो परमार्थ का भाव हर प्राणी के लिए समान रुप से रखों।

