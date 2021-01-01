पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हाउसिंग बोर्ड काॅलाेनी की घटना:महिला, सास और बच्ची पर दुष्कर्म के आरोपी ने किया हमला, फिर खुद चाकू घोंपकर मर गया

  • जिस पर महिला ने दर्ज कराया था दुष्कर्म का केस, उसी ने किया हमला

शहर की पुरानी हाउसिंग बोर्ड कॉलोनी में मंगलवार की शाम सात बजे दिलदहला देने वाली घटना घटी। एक युवक ने घर में घुसकर महिला, उसकी सास और बच्ची पर जानलेवा हमला किया। इसके बाद युवक ने खुद के पेट में चाकू घाेंप लिया। इससे युवक की माैके पर ही माैत हाे गई। जबकि महिला, उसकी सास व बच्ची घायल हैं। जानकारी मिलने पर पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची और मामले की छानबीन शुरू कर दी है।

लाला के ताल उड़नू की टौरिया निवासी 30 वर्षीय लेखराज सिंह परिहार शहर के पुरानी हाउसिंग बोर्ड कॉलोनी में रहने वाली महिला को अपने साथ बहला फुसलाकर भगा ले गया था। लेखराज पर महिला को दिल्ली ले जाकर वहां बंधक बनाकर दुष्कर्म करने का आरोप था। इसके बाद उसे ट्रेन में बैठाकर दतिया के लिए रवाना कर दिया और खुद दिल्ली में ही रह गया था। महिला दिल्ली से वापस लौटी और कोतवाली में लेखराज पर दुष्कर्म का प्रकरण दर्ज करा दिया था।

मंगलवार को लेखराज दिल्ली से वापस लौटा और सीधे दुष्कर्म का प्रकरण दर्ज कराने वाली महिला के घर पहुंचा। आरोपी लेखराज ने पहले महिला को चाकू से गोदा फिर उसकी सास और बाद में महिला की 8 वर्षीय बच्ची को चाकू मार दिया। युवक ने अपने पेट में भी चाकू मारे जिससे वह मौके पर ही गिर पड़ा और कुछ देर में मौत हो गई। जबकि महिला, उसकी सास व बच्ची की हालत चिंताजनक है। कोतवाली टीआई रविन्द्र सिंह गुर्जर ने बताया कि वे मामले की जांच कर रहे हैं।

युवक पर दिल्ली ले जाकर महिला से दुष्कर्म का था आरोप
मैं, मेरी सास और बच्चे मंगलवार की शाम को घर पर ही थे। तभी लेखराज आया और घर के दरवाजे अंदर से बंद कर दिए। आठ साल की बच्ची को गोद में लेकर उसे चाकू मारा। मैं घर के अंदर खाना बना रही थी, तभी बच्ची के चीखने की आवाज सुनकर मैं दौड़ी आई। उसने मुझे भी हाथ पर चाकू मार दिया। चिल्लाने की आवाज सुनकर मेरी सास बचाने के दौड़ी तो उन्हें भी गले पर चाकू मारकर घायल कर दिया। लेखराज ने मुझे और बच्चों को घर के अंदर बंद कर लिया फिर हम लोगों के सामने ही खुद के पेट में चाकू मारने लगा। मेरे पति घटना के वक्त बाजार गए थे। चिल्लाने की आवाज सुनकर मोहल्ले के लोग आए और दरवाजा तोड़कर मुझे, मेरी सास, बच्ची और लेखराज को गंभीर हालत देखकर घर से बाहर निकाला और अस्पताल लेकर दौड़े।। लेखराज को डॉक्टरों ने मृत घोषित कर दिया है। सास की हालत ज्यादा गंभीर है।

साड़ी सेंटर से दुष्कर्म का प्रकरण दर्ज कराने तक की कहानी
लाला के ताल उड़नू की टोरिया निवासी राज समूरिया उर्फ लेखराज अहिरवार और पीड़ित महिला बड़े बाजार में एक साड़ी सेंटर पर काम करते थे। वहीं जान पहचान बढ़ गई थी। युवक पर 18 जून 2018 को पहली बार महिला के साथ साड़ी दुकान के पीछे दुष्कर्म करने का आरोप लगा। बताया जा रहा है कि 19 दिसंबर 20 को महिला को लेखराज दिल्ली ले गया और वहां बंधक बनाकर रखा। 30 दिसंबर को आरोपी ने उसे ट्रेन में बैठाकर भगा दिया। 20 जनवरी को महिला ने थाने में आरोपी पर केस दर्ज कराया था। पुलिस आरोपी की गिरफ्तारी के लिए कभी उसके घर तो कभी दिल्ली जाकर दबिश दे रही थी, आरोपी भागता फिर रहा था।

हम जांच कर रहे हैं
महिला ने आरोपी लेखराज पर दुष्कर्म का प्रकरण दर्ज कराया था। आज वह युवक सीधे उसके घर पहुंचा और हमला कर दिया और खुद को भी चाकू मार लिए। हम जांच कर रहे हैं।
रविन्द्र गुर्जर, टीआई कोतवाली

