वारदात:हाइवे पर खड़े जिलाबदर की गोली मारकर हत्या

दतिया4 घंटे पहले
  • ग्वालियर झांसी हाइवे पर अन्नपूर्णा ढाबे के पास बदमाशों ने मारी गाली

कोतवाली क्षेत्र के ग्वालियर झांसी हाइवे स्थित अन्नपूर्णा ढाबा के सामने खड़े एक 45 वर्षीय जिला बदर बदमाश की अज्ञात बाइक सवारों ने गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी। घटना मंगलवार रात 8:00 बजे की बताई गई है। सूचना मिलने पर कोतवाली पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची और शव को जिला अस्पताल भेजकर मामले की जांच शुरू कर दी है।

जानकारी के अनुसार ग्राम लारा एटा निवासी मुकेश रानी यादव पुत्र रामकिशुन यादव मंगलवार रात लगभग 8:00 बजे ग्वालियर झांसी हाइवे स्थित अन्नपूर्णा ढाबा पर खड़ा था तभी बाइक पर सवार दो बदमाश वहां आए और जिला बदर आरोपी मुकेश रानी को निशाना बनाकर गोली चला दी। गोली मुकेश रानी के सीने में लगी जिससे वह मौके पर ही ढेर हो गया। ढाबा के लोग उसे जिला अस्पताल लेकर पहुंचे जहां डॉक्टरों ने मृत घोषित कर दिया।

जानकारी मिलने पर कोतवाली टीआई रत्नेश यादव जिला अस्पताल पहुंचे और हमलावरों के संबंध में जानकारी ली लेकिन खबर लिखे जाने तक गोली मारकर हत्या करने वालों के नाम सामने नहीं आ सके। मारा गया आरोपी मुकेश जेल में बन्द दिनेश गिरी का साथी था और पुराना बदमाश होकर वर्तमान में जिला बदर भी था। जिला बदर की अवधि में भी वह अपने घर पर लरायटा में ही निवास कर रहा था जबकि जिला बदर की अवधि में बदमाश को जिले के समीपवर्ती राजस्व सीमाओं से बाहर रहना होता है।

