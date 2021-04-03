पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

समस्या:फिल्टर प्लांट बंद, बैसली बांध से सीधे घरों में सप्लाई, दो महीने से नलों से आ रहा गंदा पानी

गोहद25 मिनट पहले
गोहद नगर में गंदा पानी जो सप्लाई हो रहा है। - Dainik Bhaskar
गोहद नगर में गंदा पानी जो सप्लाई हो रहा है।
  • नगर के वार्डों में गंदा पानी सप्लाई होने से लोग परेशान, नपा अधिकारी सुनवाई नहीं कर रहे

गोहद नगरवासी पिछले दो महीने से गंदे पानी की समस्या को लेकर परेशान हैं। नगर पालिका पानी को बिना फिल्टर किए बैसली डेम से सीधे पाइन लाइन से लोगों के घरों तक सप्लाई कर रही है जिससे नलों में गंदा और बदबूदार पानी आ रहा है। ऐसे में लोगों को पीने के लिए पानी बाजार से खरीदना पड़ रहा है। नगरवासी सीएमओ रामप्रकाश जिगनेरिया को आठ से दस बार आवेदन देकर शिकायत कर चुके हैं लेकिन नपा ने फिल्टर कराकर पानी की सप्लाई शुरू नहीं कराई है।

नगर की 60 हजार आबादी कीं पानी की व्यवस्था के लिए बैसली डैम एकमात्र सहारा है। इसी से नगर पालिका पूरे नगर में पानी की सप्लाई करवा रही है लेकिन पहले बैसली डैम के पास मौजूद फिल्टर प्लांट पर डैम का पानी फिल्टर किया जाता था, फिर वार्डों में सप्लाई किया जाता था। दो महीने से फिल्टर प्लांट बंद होने से नपा अधिकारी डैम का पानी नगर में सीधे सप्लाई कर रहे हैं।

पीने के लिए या तो हैंडपंप का सहारा या पानी खरीदने को मजबूर लोग
स्थानीय निवासी पिंकी उचाडिया, नरोत्तम चौरसिया, जगदीश गुप्ता आदि का कहना है कि नलों में जो गंदा पानी आता है। उसको लोग घर के अन्य कामों के उपयोग में ले लेते हैं लेकिन नहाने के लिए हैंडपंप से पानी भरकर लाते हैं। वहीं पीने के लिए बाजार से 20 लीटर की पानी से भरी केन खरीदना पड़ती है। नगर पालिका को हर महीने टैक्स देने के बाद भी नगरवासियों को पानी के लिए शुद्घ पानी नहीं मिल रहा है। वहीं हमारे द्वारा नपाधिकारियों को गंदा पानी सप्लाई होने के बारे में आठ से दस बार अवगत कराया गया है। लेकिन उसके बाद भी उन्होंने हमारी समस्या को गंभीरता से नहीं लिया।

इन क्षेत्रों में पहुंच रहा है गंदा पानी
नगर पालिका की लापरवाही के कारण नगर के सती बाजार, वार्ड क्रमांक 1, 2,3,12,13 और 15 सहित अन्य जगह बैसली डैम से सीधे गंदा और बदबूदार पानी सप्लाई किया जा रहा है। समाजसेवी संजय झा का कहना है कि नगर पालिका अधिकारी लोगाें को शुद्घ और स्वच्छ पानी सप्लाई का वादा पिछले पांच साल से करते हैं। लेकिन हकीकत यह है कि नगर के अधिकांश वार्डों में लोगों के घर फिल्टर युक्त पानी न पहुंचकर गंदा और बदबूदार पानी सप्लाई हो रहा है। जिसको पीकर ऐसे गरीब परिवार के लोग बीमार हो रहे हैं,जिनके पास बाजार से पीने के पानी को खरीदने के लिए पैसे नहीं हैं।

शुद्ध पानी के नाम पर 6 लाख रु. सालाना खर्च
नगर पालिका द्वारा नगर के लोगों को शुद्ध पानी उपलब्ध कराने के लिए सालाना 6 लाख से अधिक रुपए खर्च किए जा रहे हैं। वहीं इसकी देखरेख के लिए चार कर्मचारियों की नियुक्ति भी की गई है लेकिन उसके बाद भी लोगों को स्वच्छ पानी उपलब्ध नहीं हो पा रहा है।

आज से मिलेगा शुद्घ पानी नहीं मिले तो शिकायत करें
नगर पालिका द्वारा नगरवासियों को शुद्घ पानी मिले, इसके लिए मैंने जलप्रदाय शाखा के कर्मचारियों को निर्देश दिए हैं। शुक्रवार से लोगों को फिल्टर युक्त पानी सप्लाई होगा, जिन वार्डों में शुद्घ पानी नहीं आए, वहां के लोग मुझे शिकायत कर सकते हैं।
रामप्रकाश जिगनेरिया, मुख्य नगर पालिका अधिकारी, नपा गोहद

