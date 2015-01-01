पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:तेज रफ्तार कार ने बाइक को पीछे से टक्कर मारी, पिता-पुत्र की मौके पर मौत, नाती गंभीर

गोहद4 घंटे पहले
  • त्योहार मनाने पिता-नाती के साथ पैतृक गांव गिंगरखी आ रहे थे ग्वालियर के एडवोकेट
  • गोहद के सर्वा के निकट हुआ हादसा, कार भी खंती में गिरी, दो घायल

नेशनल हाइवे- 92 पर हुई कार- बाइक भिड़ंत में पिता- पुत्र की मौत हो गई जबकि सात वर्षीय बालक गंभीर रूप से हो गया। यह लोग दीपावली का त्योहार मनाने के लिए ग्वालियर से अपने गांव गिंगरखी आ रहे थे। बताया गया है कि कार की रफ्तार काफी तेज थी। कार चालक ने पीछे से बाइक को टक्कर मारी, जिससे बाइक और उसके सवार खंती में जाकर गिरे। कार भी खंती में चली गई, जिससे कार में सवार दो लोग घायल हुए हैं।

यहां बता दें ग्वालियर के विनय नगर आमखो निवासी एडवोकेट बृजनारायण शर्मा (45) अपने पिता रामस्वरूप शर्मा (65) व सात वर्षीय नाती देवांश के साथ बाइक से अपने गृहग्राम गिंगरखी आ रहे थे। जैसे ही इनकी बाइक सर्वा के निकट आई, तभी पीछे से आ रही कार ने बाइक को टक्कर मार दी।

जिससे बाइक पर सवार एडवोकेट शर्मा व उनके पिता की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। जबकि नाती देवांश के हाथ- पैर सहित शरीर में कई जगह चोट आ गईं। इलाज के लिए उसे ग्वालियर ले जा गया है। वहीं कार में बैठे दो लोग रवि यादव व विनय जैन निवासी वार्ड नंबर तीन गोरमी भी घायल हैं। इन लोगों को भी इलाज के लिए ग्वालियर ले जाया गया है।

घटना के बाद लगा रहा जाम
दोपहर बाद पौने चार बजे के करीब हुए इस सड़क हादसे के बाद नेशनल हाइवे पर जाम लग गया। जाम तब तक लगा रहा। करीब दो घंटे तक सैकड़ों वाहन सड़क के दोनों ओर खड़े रहे। जब तक घायलों की ग्वालियर के लिए रवानगी नहीं हो गई। इस कारण वाहनों में सवार यात्रियों को आने जाने में विलंब हुआ।

