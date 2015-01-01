पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भाजपाइयों ने ममता बनर्जी का पुतला फूंका:पश्चिम बंगाल में वरिष्ठ भाजपा नेताओं पर हमला लोकतंत्र की हत्या: थापक

गोरमी3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
गोरमी में ममता बनर्जी का पुतला जलाते भाजपा कार्यकर्ता ।

भारतीय जनता पार्टी के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्डा एवं राष्ट्रीय महामंत्री कैलाश विजयवर्गीय के काफिले पर गत दिवस पश्चिम बंगाल में टीएमसी के कार्यकर्ताओं द्वारा हमला करने के विरोध में ममता बनर्जी का पुतला फूंका गया।

राष्ट्रीय नेतृत्व के आह्वान पर भारतीय जनता पार्टी मंडल गोरमी के कार्यकर्ता शुक्रवार को मुख्य चौराहे पर मंडल अध्यक्ष सुभाष थापक के नेतृत्व में एकत्रित हो गए। भाजपा नेताओं पर किए गए हमले के खिलाफ नारे लगाते हुए पश्चिम बंगाल की मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी का पुतला फूंका। इस मौके पर वरिष्ठ नेता दलवीर सिंह तोमर, गोकुल सिंह परमार, अरविंद वर्मा, जयवीर पुरोहित, सुनीता निर्मल आर्य, राजकुमार जैन, मनीष अग्रवाल, दिनेश यादव, शिवराज यादव, मुकेश थापक, नीरज यादव, सुरेश सोनी, अरविंद जैन, अजय नामदेव बीपी भदौरिया, निर्मल आर्य, राय सिंह जाटव, गब्बर तोमर, गोरे सोनी दिनेश बरुआ मौजूद थे।

दबोह और गोहद में भी फूंका ममता बनर्जी का पुतला
दबोह में झंडा चौक ममता बनर्जी का पुतला जलाने के दौरान पूर्व पार्षद जसवंत दौहरे ने कहा कि राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष जगत प्रकाश नड्डा और अन्य राष्ट्रीय पदाधिकारियों की गाड़ियों के काफिले पर तृणमूल कांग्रेस के कार्यकर्ताओं द्वारा हमला किया जाना यह दर्शाता है कि पश्चिम बंगाल में लोकतंत्र स्थापित नहीं है। इस मौके पर मंडल अध्यक्ष देवेंद्र उपाध्या,भगवान नायक, केशव विजपुरिया, जसवंत दौहरे,लालता कुशवाह, संजीव यादव,सुशील गोस्वामी,रविंद्र खटीक, मथराज कौरव ,शिवम लम्बरदार,मुलायम यादव आदि मौजूद रहे।

वहीं गोहद सहित भिंड में पुतला दहन करते हुए जिलाध्यक्ष नाथू सिंह गुर्जर ने कहा कि पश्चिम बंगाल में भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं की हत्या करा दी गई, पार्टी कार्यकर्ता किसी से भी डरने वाला नहीं है, मुकाबला करेगा और ममता बनर्जी की सरकार को उखाड़ फेंककर भाजपा का कमल खिलाकर विकास, शांति,सद्भावना के लिए कार्य करेगा। आगामी दिनों में ममता बनर्जी की सरकार का सत्ता परिवर्तन होने वाला है। इस मौके पर अनुसूचित जाति मोर्चा के अध्यक्ष लाल सिंह आर्य, केशव सिंह भदौरिया,अवधेश सिंह कुशवाह, वीरेन्द्र सिंह राणा, संजीव कांकर, कोक सिंह नरवरिया, नरेन्द्र पाल सिंह भदौरिया, कीर्ति सिंह चैहान, रविसेन जैन, मायाराम शर्मा आदि मौजूद रहे

