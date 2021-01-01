पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

गोरमी में हुआ कांग्रेस का सम्मेलन:कांग्रेस ने आजादी की लड़ाई लड़ी अब अन्नदाता के साथः त्रिपाठी

गोरमी6 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

केंद्र सरकार बहुमत का दुरुपयोग कर अपनी मनमर्जी से बिना संसद में चर्चा कर कृषि कानून बनाकर किसानों पर थोप रही है। सरकार किसी की नहीं सुन रही है, जो किसान मौसम को देखकर अंदाजा लगा लेते हैं कि आज पानी गिरेगा या नहीं उसे प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी जबरन बता रहे हैं कि कानून फायदेमंद रहेगा। यह बात मंगलवार शाम को गोरमी में ब्लॉक कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ता सम्मेलन में राष्ट्रीय सचिव सुधांशू त्रिपाठी कही।

उन्होंने कहा कि कोरोना महामारी को लेकर जब पूरी दुनिया थमी थी, तो उसकी आड़ में सरकार अध्यादेश के जरिए यह कानून लेकर आई। लेकिन सरकार को यह पता होना चाहिए कि कांग्रेस ने आजादी की लड़ाई भी लड़ी है, अब देश के अन्नदाता की लड़ाई लड़ने के लिए उनके साथ खड़ी है। इसी क्रम में जिलाध्यक्ष जयश्रीराम बघेल ने कहा कि यह तीनों कृषि कानून महज कुछ उद्योगपतियों को फायदा पहुंचाने के लिए लाए गए हैं। हम किसानों के लिए ही यह लड़ाई लड़ रहे हैं और पार्टी आंदोलन का समर्थन करती है। कांग्रेस लोकसभा प्रत्याशी रहे देवाशीष जरारिया ने कहा कि दिल्ली में कृषि कानून के खिलाफ आंदोलन को भाजपा षडयंत्र कर खत्म करना चाहती है। आंदोलन में जिन किसानों की मौत हुई है। उसकी जिम्मेदार भाजपा सरकार है।

दो मिनट मौन रखकर दी श्रद्घांजलिः सम्मेलन के अंत में मौजूद सभी पार्टी पदाधिकारियों और कार्यकर्ताओं ने किसान आंदोलन में मृत हुए किसानों को याद करते हुए दो मिनट का मौन रखते हुए श्रद्घांजलि दी। इस मौके पर पूर्व विधायक दिनेश गुर्जर, सुरेंद्र राजौरिया, राजेंद्र नरवरिया, डॉ.अनिल भारद्वाज, भगवानदास सैंथिया, धारा सिंह गुर्जर, ईरशाद अहमद, ओमप्रकाश चौधरी, निधि जाटव, किसान प्रसाद कटारे, डॉ. बृजकिशोर गुर्जर, पुत्तू सिंह, बड़े लला, नवल नरवरिया, ममता संखवार, चंद्र पाल परिहार, कमल दीक्षित,आनंद शाक्य, महेश जाटव, रामरतन संखवार, रामसिंह,रणजीत सिंह, रामसहाय,विनोद सिंह आदि मौजूद रहे

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंWHO ने कहा- वैक्सीन पर राष्ट्रवादी रवैया सही नहीं, इससे वायरस ज्यादा ताकतवर और खतरनाक हो जाएगा - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser