निर्माण कार्य:50 साल से जहां फेंका जा रहा था कूड़ा-कचरा, वहां 50 लाख से बनेगी चौपाटी

जौरा2 घंटे पहलेलेखक: विजय गुप्ता
इसी जगह पर बनाई जाएगी चौपाटी। - Dainik Bhaskar
इसी जगह पर बनाई जाएगी चौपाटी।
  • सदर बाजार में सरकारी जमीन के लिए नपा ने तैयार किया प्रस्ताव

शहर के हृदय स्थल सदर बाजार स्थित कन्या हायर सेकंडरी स्कूल गढ़ी के पास खाली पड़ी शासकीय भूमि पर 50 सालों से सिर्फ कूड़ा-कचरा फेंका जा रहा था। बीच शहर में गंदगी के इस ढेर से न सिर्फ शहर की सुंदरता बिगड़ रही थी बल्कि गंदगी से बीमारियां फैलने का भी डर बना रहता है। नगरपालिका ने अब इस सरकारी जगह का 50 लाख की लागत से कायाकल्प करने का निर्णय लिया है। नगरपालिका यहां चौपाटी बनाने की तैयारी में है।

यहां बता दें कि सदर बाजार स्थित कन्या हायर सेकंडरी गढ़ी स्कूल के पास 30 फीट चौड़ी तथा 100 फीट से से अधिक लंबी जगह है, जो सरकारी है। इस खाली जगह पर 50 साल से कूड़े-कचरे के ढेर लगे रहते थे। बीच शहर में गंदगी के ढेर देखकर आसपास रहने वाले लोग व बाजार आने वाले लोगों को भी अफसोस होता था कि कैसे शहर की सुंदरता को बट्‌टा लग रहा है।

नगर पालिका यहां सफाई कराकर 50 लाख की लागत से शानदार चौपाटी बनाएगी। इसके टेंडर भी जारी कर दिए गए हैं। आगामी 3 माह में कार्य पूरा होकर यहां बनने वाले हॉकर्स जोन मे शहर के लोगो को चौपाटी जैसा नजारा दिखेगा, जिसमें चाट-पकौड़ी, फल-फ्रूट, आइसक्रीम आदि का लुत्फ शहरवासी उठा सकेंगे।

