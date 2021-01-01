पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आयोजन:राजमाता विजयाराजे की मेहनत और लगन से ही हमारे अंचल का विकास हो सका: गुप्ता

जौरा42 मिनट पहले
भाजपाइयों ने विजयाराजे सिंधिया के चित्र पर पुष्प अर्पित करते हुए उन्हें श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित की
  • भाजपा नेता एवं राजमाता विजयाराजे की पुण्यतिथि पर कार्यक्रम आयोजित

भाजपा महिला मंडल द्वारा सोमवार को विजयाराजे सिंधिया की पुण्यतिथि मनाई गई। इस अवसर पर भाजपा मंडल अध्यक्ष पंकज गुप्ता ने मौजूद भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओ को संबोधित करते हुए कहा कि राजमाता विजया राजे सिंधिया जो कि ग्वालियर की राजमाता के रूप में लोकप्रिय थीं, एक प्रमुख भारतीय राजशाही व्यक्तित्व के साथ-साथ एक राजनीतिक व्यक्तित्व भी थीं।

ब्रिटिश राज के दिनों में 21 फरवरी 1941 को ग्वालियर के आखिरी सत्ताधारी महाराजा जीवाजीराव सिंधिया की पत्नी के रूप में वह राज्य के सर्वोच्च शाही हस्तियों में शामिल हो गईं। उन्हीं की बदौलत इस अंचल का विकास हो सका।

राजशाही समाप्त होने पर वह राजनीति में आईं और भारतीय संसद के दोनों सदनों में चुनी गईं। वे पहली बार 1957 में गुना से लोकसभा के लिए चुनी गईं। राजमाता विजयाराजे सिंधिया जनसंघ की नेता रह चुकी हैं। विजयाराजे सिंधिया ने 1957 में कांग्रेस से अपनी राजनीतिक पारी शुरू की और वह गुना लोकसभा सीट से सांसद चुनी गईं। विजयाराजे सिंधिया ने 1967 में जनसंघ की सदस्यता ली। विजयाराजे सिंधिया की बदौलत ही ग्वालियर क्षेत्र में जनसंघ काफी मजबूत हुआ।

वर्ष 1971 में पूरे देश में जबरदस्त इंदिरा लहर होने के बावजूद जनसंघ ने ग्वालियर क्षेत्र की तीन सीटों पर जीत हासिल की। विजयाराजे सिंधिया भिंड से, उनके पुत्र माधवराव सिंधिया गुना से और अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी ग्वालियर से सांसद चुने गए थे। इस दौरान अन्य भाजापा कार्यकर्ताओं ने भी राजमाता विजयराजे सिंधिया के जीवन चरित्र पर प्रकाश डाला।

तदुपरांत मौजूद भाजपाइयों ने विजयाराजे सिंधिया के चित्र पर पुष्प अर्पित करते हुए उन्हें श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित की। इस दौरान वरिष्ठ भाजपा नेता सुनील सिंघल, मंडल अध्यक्ष पंकज गुप्ता, मंडल कोषाध्यक्ष अनिल गुप्ता फैशन बाजार, शगुनचंद जैन, आसाराम कुशवाह, भाजपा नेत्री उर्मिला त्यागी, पूर्व नप अध्यक्ष ऊषा सिंघल, रजनी अग्रवाल मौजूद थे।

