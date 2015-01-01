पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लापरवाही:कलेक्टर के आदेश का उल्लंघन, काेचिंग पर हो रही छात्रों की भीड़

जौरा4 घंटे पहले
  • जिला आपदा प्रबंधन की बैठक में कोचिंग क्लास के संचालन को पूरी तरह किया गया है प्रतिबंधित

कोविड-19 के चलते जिला आपदा प्रबंधन की बैठक में कोचिंग क्लास के संचालन को पूरी तरह प्रतिबंधित किया गया है। बावजूद इसके नगर के कई स्थानों पर कई शिक्षक फ़ीस के लालच में कोचिंग क्लासेज का संचालन कर रहे हैं। अफसरों के संज्ञान में पूरा मामला होने के बाद भी कार्रवाई का अभाव है। कोरोना संक्रमण के चलते स्कूल और कोचिंग क्लासेस लगाने पर रोक लगी हुई है।

प्रदेश भर में कोरोना की दर बढ़ने पर गृह विभाग ने आमजन की सुरक्षा को लेकर आवश्यक रूप से मास्क पहनने के दिशा निर्देश जारी किए हैं। 21 नवंबर को जिला आपदा प्रबंधन की बैठक में कोचिंग क्लासेस के संचालन को पूरी तरह प्रतिबंधित किया गया है लेकिन स्थानीय प्रशासन की अनदेखी के चलते नगर के कई स्थानों पर कोचिंग संचालकों ने छोटे-छोटे कमरों में छात्र-छात्राओं की भीड़ एकत्रित कर कोचिंग क्लासेस का संचालन शुरू किया है।

बता दें कि सुबह-सुबह नगर के गायत्री मंदिर से लेकर पुराना जौरा राम मंदिर के पास पचवीघा क्षेत्र, रामनगर कॉलोनी, भगत सिंह कॉलोनी सहित कई गली मोहल्लों में नियम विरुद्ध कक्षाएं लगाकर चल रही निजी कोचिंग क्लासेज पर प्रतिदिन छात्र-छात्राएं कोचिंग बैग लेकर आते जाते देखे जा सकते हैं। प्रतिबंध के बावजूद भी मेरी कोचिंग संचालकों की मनमानी बच्चों के स्वास्थ्य पर कही भारी न पड़ जाए।

कोचिंगों पर कहीं एक भी बच्चा संक्रमित हुआ तो इसका प्रभाव सीधे उनके परिवार पर पड़ सकता है। इस संबंध में बीआरसी मुन्नालाल यादव से बातचीत की गई तो उनका कहना था कि प्रतिबंध के बावजूद भी आप जिन स्थानों पर कोचिंग क्लासेस की विधिवत कक्षाएं लगने की बात बता रहे हो हम सुबह ही उन सभी स्थानों पर पहुंचकर कार्रवाई करेंगे ।

