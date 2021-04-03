पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रदर्शन:मोदी सरकार की जिद तोड़ने किसान करेंगे 6 को चक्काजाम आंदोलन

कैलारस4 घंटे पहले
  • किसानों को संबोधित करते हुए माकपा नेता महेश प्रजापति ने कहा

सुप्रीम कोर्ट की गाइडलाइन के बाद भी मोदी सरकार तीन नए कृषि बिलों को रद्द नहीं कर रही है। केन्द्र की जिद तोड़ने के लिए किसानों ने 6 फरवरी को चक्काजाम आंदोलन करने का निर्णय लिया है। ताकि देश-दुनियां को समझ आए कि भाजपा सरकार किसानों की कट्‌टर विरोधी है। गुरुवार को धरना आंदोलन के दौरान किसानों को संबोधित करते हुए माकपा नेता महेश प्रजापति ने कहा कि अंबानी व अड़ानी जैसे पूंजीपतियों के खजाने भरने के लिए मोदी सरकार 3 नए काले कृषि कानूनों को रद्द करने के मूड में नहीं है।

मोदी सरकार को किसानों के हितों से ज्यादा पूंजीपतियों के हितों की चिंता है। इसलिए दिल्ली में हजारों किसान कृषि बिल रद्द कराने के लिए 2 महीने बाद भी आंदोलन पर आमादा हैं। आजादी के बाद से अब तक इतना बड़ा किसान आंदोलन पहले कभी नहीं देखा गया है। इसके बाद भी सरकार किसानों के देशव्यापी आंदोलन की बात सुनने तैयार नहीं है। वह जबरदस्ती किसान विरोधी व कॉरपोरेट परस्त कानून, किसानों पर थोपना चाहती है।

एमएसपी का कानून न बनाकर किसानों की बर्वादी का रास्ता तैयार कर रही है। इसके लिये मांगे पूरी नही होने तक आंदोलन जारी रहेगा। संयुक्त मोर्चा ने 6 फरवरी को चक्काजाम का आह्वान किया है उसमें क्षेत्रीय किसान भी बढ़-चढ़कर हिस्सा लेगा व कैलारस में भी चक्काजाम किया जाएगा। गुरुवार को धरने पर जगन्नाथ सिंह धाकङ, डा रामकुमार श्रीवास, भगवान सिंह शाक्य, मनीराम शाक्य, रघुनाथ सिंह धाकङ, विजय सिंह कुशवाह, पावन सिंह धाकङ, ब्रजेश धाकड़ सहित कई किसान उपस्थित रहे।

