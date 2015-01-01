पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:50 बोरी जंगली जड़ी-बूटी से भरकर जा रही पिकअप पकड़ी

कराहल4 घंटे पहले
  • कराहल के रानीपुरा रोड पर वन विभाग की टीम ने घेराबंदी कर पकड़ी, ड्राइवर से पूछताछ शुरू

कराहल के जंगलों से अवैध तरीके से व्यापारियों के द्वारा जड़ी-बूटी चोरी कर बेचने का कारोबार किया जा रहा है। बुधवार को भी जब चोरी से जंगल से ले जाई जा रही जड़ी-बूटी से भरी एक पिकअप वन विभाग ने घेराबंदी करते हुए पकड़ी। जिसमें 50 बोरी झरेटा जड़ी-बूटी पाई गई। विभाग ने ड्राइवर को पकड़कर उससे पूछताछ शुरू कर दी है ताकि तस्करों की जानकारी मिल सके।

बुधवार की दोपहर मुखबिर से वन टीम को सूचना मिली कि एक यूपी नंबर की पिकअप में चोरी से जंगल की जड़ी-बूटी ले जाई जा रही है। इस पर दोपहर 2 बजे रानीपुरा रोड पर वन विभाग की टीम ने इस पिकअप को पकड़ने के लिए घेराबंदी कीे और पिकअप वाहन एवं ड्राइवर को पकड़ लिया। वन विभाग के डिप्टी रेंजर, वन आरक्षक आशीष शर्मा, नरवीर गुजर्र, कमलेश ने पिकअप को लेकर रेंज के ऑफिस में खड़ा कर दिया।

यहां उन्होंने ड्राइवर से पूछताछ की तो शुरूआत में सामने आया कि पिकअप में 50 बोरे में झरेटा जड़ी-बूटी भरी है, जिसे आदिवासियों से खरीदकर लाया गया है और एक व्यापारी के गोदाम में ले जाया जा रहा है। अब वन टीम इस व्यापारी के नाम व पते की पूछताछ ड्राइवर से कर रही है ताकि उसके गोदामों पर छापामारी कर सकें।

