निरीक्षण:घटिया स्तर की बनाई जा रही बाउंड्री, सीईओ ने सचिव को लगाई फटकार

कराहल3 घंटे पहले
  • कराहल जनपद की खिरखिरी पंचायत में शिकायत के बाद सीईओ ने किया निरीक्षण

कराहल जनपद की ग्राम पंचायत खिरखिरी में खेल मैदान की बाउंड्रीवाल का निर्माण कराया जा रहा है। इसमें ग्रामीणों ने गुणवत्ताहीन काम की शिकायत की थी। जिस पर मंगलवार को सीईओ एसएस भटनागर ने निरीक्षण किया तो वहां गुणवत्ताहीन काम मिलने पर सचिव को फटकार लगाई। साथ ही काम को गुणवत्ता के साथ करने के निर्देश भी दिए।

दरअसल ग्राम पंचायत खिरखिरी में बाउंड्रीवाल के घटिया निर्माण की शिकायत हुई थी। इसी शिकायत को जांचने के लिए खुद सीईओ एसएस भटनागर गांव में पहुंचे। यहां उन्होंने पाया कि एक फीट नींव खोदने के बाद ही बाउंड्रीवाल निर्माण का काम शुरु कर दिया गया है। जिसमें भी रेत के बजाए डस्ट का इस्तेमाल किया जा रहा है। इस पर सीईओ ने पंचायत सचिव राजेंद्र गुर्जर को जमकर फटकार लगाई और गुणवत्ताहीन निर्माण पर नाराजगी जाहिर करते हुए उसे दोबारा करने के निर्देश दिए।

सीईओ ने बताया कि नींव भी कुछ जगह छोड़कर खोदी गई है, इस पर पंचायत सचिव से जवाब मांगा गया है। निर्माण को दुरुस्त कराने के निर्देश भी दिए गए है।

