औचक निरीक्षण:आंगनबाड़ी केंद्र पर मिली गंदगी, कार्यकर्ता भी नदारद, तीन का कटेगा एक दिन का वेतन

कराहल5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
आंगनबाड़ी केंद्र का निरीक्षण करते सीडीपीओ नितिन मित्तल।
  • कराहल सीडीपीओ ने गोरस सेक्टर के आंगनबाड़ी केंद्रों का किया औचक निरीक्षण

कराहल सीडीपीओ ने गुरुवार को गोरस सेक्टर के आंगनबाड़ी केंद्रों का औचक निरीक्षण किया। इस दौरान उन्हें कई केंद्रों पर अनियमितता मिलीं तो कई केंद्रों से आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ता बिना सूचना नदारद पाई गईं। वहीं रिकार्ड भी पूरा नहींंं होने पर उन्होंने नाराजगी जाहिर करते हुए आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ताओं और सहायिका को नोटिस जारी किए वहीं तीन आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ताओं के नदारद रहने पर उनका एक दिन का वेतन काटने की कार्रवाई की।

सीडीपीओ नितिन मित्तल गुरुवार को गोरस सेक्टर के औचक निरीक्षण पर पहुंचे। उन्होंने सबसे पहले गोरस के आंगनबाड़ी केंद्र डी का निरीक्षण किया, यहां उन्हें केंद्र पर ताला लगा मिला इसके साथ ही आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ता श्यामबती और सहायिका शारदा बिना सूचना केंद्र से अनुपस्थित मिलीं। इन्हेंं नोटिस जारी कर एक दिन का वेतन काटने की कार्रवाई की गई। आंगनबाड़ी केंद्र सी पर सहायिका रूमा केंद्र से बिना सूचना नदारद रहने और केंद्र पर रिकार्ड का संधारण नहींंं होने पर आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ता को फटकार लगाई गई। सहायिका का एक दिन का वेतन काटा गया। आंगनबाड़ी केंद्र बी पर गंदगी के चलते कार्यकर्ता और सहायिका को नोटिस जारी कर सफाई कराने के निर्देश दिए गए।

