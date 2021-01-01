पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

करियादेह रोड की घटना:लकड़ी से भरी ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉली वन विभाग ने पकड़ी आदिवासी महिलाएं पहुंचीं और छुड़ाकर ले गईं

कराहलएक घंटा पहले
  • करियादेह रोड की घटना, आदिवासी समाज का आरोप: मनमानी कर अधिकारी परेशान कर रहे

जंगल से काटकर लाई गई लकड़ी से भरे ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉली को पकड़ने के लिए पहुंची वनविभाग की टीम को सोमवार को आदिवासी महिलाओं ने घेर लिया और जमकर खरी-खोटी सुनाईं और उनसे ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉली को छुड़ाकर ले गईं। वहीं मामले में आदिवासी समाज के लोगों ने वनविभाग के अधिकारियों के द्वारा जबरन परेशान करने के आरोप भी लगाए हैं। उधर विभागीय अधिकारियों ने आरोप को सिरे से खारिज करते हुए मामले में कार्रवाई किए जाने की बात कही है।

जानकारी के मुताबिक, 16 जनवरी को भोंटूपुरा निवासी करन आदिवासी जंगल से जलाऊ लकड़ी काटकर उन्हें घर ले जा रहा था। तभी वनविभाग के कर्मचारियों ने ट्रैक्टर को पकड़ लिया था, लेकिन उस वक्त भी ग्रामीणों के द्वारा ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉली को छुड़ा लिया गया। सोमवार को जब करन का भाई नीरज ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉली का पंचर बनवाने गया तो उसे वनविभाग की टीम ने पकड़ लिया और ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉली को जब्त कर लिया।

सूचना मिलने पर नीरज के परिजन और आदिवासी महिलाएं भी मौके पर पहुंच गईं। वनविभाग के अमले को घेरते हुए उनके कब्जे से ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉली को छुड़ा लिया और वनविभाग के अधिकारियों को खरी-खोटी सुनाईं। आदिवासी समाज के टुंडाराम लांगुरिया का आरोप है कि वनविभाग द्वारा आदिवासी समाज को जबरन परेशान किया जा रहा है। इस संबंध में 27 जनवरी को एकता परिषद के बैनर तले होने वाली बैठक में इस मुद्दे को उठाया जाएगा।

इस मामले में उचित कार्रवाई की जाएगी

आदिवासी समाज के लोगों द्वारा लगाए गए आरोप बे-बुनियाद हैं। विभाग ने ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉली पकड़ी है इस मामले में उचित कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

-तिलक सिंह रायपुरिया, रेंज ऑफिसर, कराहलत

