पेड़ों की कटाई जारी:जंगल से काटे जा रहे खैर के पेड़

कराहल3 घंटे पहले
  • खैर की लकड़ी के गट‌्ठों के वीडियो वायरल होने पर रेंजर बोले- बीट गार्ड को फंसाने की है साजिश

जंगल में खैर के पेड़ों की कटाई लगातार जारी है। जहां यह कटाई हो रही है वह क्षेत्र कूनो नेशनल पार्क का है। अब अफसर जांच के नाम पर खुद बचाने में जुटे है। मोरावन रेंज के रेंजर का कहना है कि यह वीडियो-फोटो जिसने वायरल किए, लकड़ी काटने का काम भी उसी का है। यह पूरी तरह से बीटगार्ड को फंसाने की साजिश है। यानी यहां अफसर कटाई पर खुद को बचाते नजर आए।

दरअसल कूनो नेशनल पार्क के मोरावन रेंज पूर्व में खैर के पेड़ों की कटाई कर लकड़ी के ढेरों के फोटो-वीडियो वायरल हो गए थे। जिस पर डीएफओ ने जांच की बात कही थी और लकड़ी तस्करों को पकड़ने के निर्देश भी रेंज अफसरों को दिए थे। लेकिन इस मामले में रेंजर विष्णु शर्मा का कहना है कि नवलपुरा पश्चिम के जंगल में दो ढेर खैर की लकड़ी के मिले तो हैं, लेकिन यह वही लोग हैं जिन्होंने इसके वीडियो फोटो डीएफओ को भेजे हंै। यह पूरी तरह से बीटगार्ड को फंसाने की साजिश है। जांच की जा रही है।

