पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

टीका:सफाई कर्मचारी मोनू को लगी वैक्सीन, बोले- अफवाहों से बचें, टीका लगवाएं

करैराएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र करैरा में कोरोना वैक्सीन का शुभारंभ 25 जनवरी को जनपद अध्यक्ष बती आदिवासी व बीएमओ डॉ. देवेंद्र खरे ने किया। बीएमओ डॉ. देवेंद्र खरे ने बताया कि आज सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र करैरा पर 23 जनवरी 2021 को कोरोना वैक्सीन आई और 25 जनवरी सोमवार को कोरोना वैक्सीन का टीका लगाने का शुभारंभ किया गया है।

इनमें आशा कार्यकर्ता आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ता और हॉस्पिटल के स्टाफ सहित फ्रंटलाइन वर्कर को पहले टीका लगाया जाएगा। टीका लगाने की सूची हमारे पास आ गई है। सर्वप्रथम पहले दिन पहला टीका सफाई कर्मचारी मोनू केवट को टीका लगाया गया। उन्होंने कहा कि टीका जरूर लगवाएं अफवाह पर न दें ध्यान।

प्रत्येक दिन लगाए जाएंगे 100 टीके: प्रत्येक दिन 100 लोगों को टीका लगाया जाएगा। साथ ही हेल्थ वर्करों में टीका लगने से बारी खुशी हुई है। इसमें सर्वप्रथम सफाई कर्मचारी मोनू केवट को टीका लगाया गया। इसके बाद बीएमओ डॉ. देवेंद्र खरे को कोरोना का टीका लगाया गया।

इसके बाद बारी-बारी सभी स्टाप को टीका लगाया गया। सभी स्टाफ ने कोरोना वैक्सीन का स्वागत कर फटाके फोड़े एवं ताली बजाकर स्वागत किया। कोरोना वैक्सीन का टीका प्रतिदिन 100 लोगों को बारी-बारी से लगाया जाएगा।

बीएमओ देवेंद्र खरे ने कहा कि टीका जरूर लगवाएं अफवाह पर ध्यान न दें। इस मौके पर डॉ. ब्रजकिशोर रावत, डॉ. संतराम शर्मा, डॉ. अंकित बाजोरिया, सिस्टर मधुलता दुबे, अनीता राहुरीकर, अवधेश गगौरिया, पूजा भार्गव, रोशनी जायसवाल, संतोषी सोनी, मालती गुप्ता, सतीश भागौरिया ड्रेसर, अरविंद पाल, नंदराम जाटव, पंकज बाथम, रोहित, इंद्रपाल सिंह चौहान, सुनील व्यास, विशाल भार्गव, कुलदीप, भरत परिहार आदि सभी स्टाफ मौजूद था।

पिछोर में कोरोना वैक्सीनेशन का शुभारंभ

पिछोर में भी 25 जनवरी को क्षेत्र का पहला टीका स्वास्थ विभाग अधिकारी डॉ. ब्रह्मतीर्थ चौबे को स्वास्थ विभाग, एसडीएम केआर चौकीकर, मुख्य नगर पालिका अधिकारी राघवेंद्र पालिया तथा संजीव वर्मा, टीआई अजय भार्गव की मौजूदगी में लगाया गया। वैक्सिनेशन की जानकारी देते हुए डॉ. चौबे ने बताया कि पुणे की सीरम इंस्टीट्यूट की स्वदेशी कोविशील्ड वैक्सीन लगाई जा रही है, जो कि दांय हाथ में लगाई जा रही है।

यह पूर्ण रूप से सुरक्षित है, इसके कोई साइड इफेक्ट नहीं हैं। यह वैक्सीन 2 चरण में लगाई जाएगी। दूसरी बार 28 दिन बाद लगाई जाएगी। यह वैक्सीन सबसे पहले हेल्थ केयर वर्कर, सफाई कर्मचारी, आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ताओं को लगाई जा रही है। वैक्सीन अभी तक स्वास्थ विभाग के अधिकारी डॉ. एसके राय समेत लगभग 70 नगर वासियों को लगाई जा चुकी है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपश्चिमी UP से आए किसान आधी रात दिल्ली में घुसे, फिर गाजीपुर बॉर्डर किसानों के जत्थे से मिले - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser