विसंगति:अभयारण्य से लुप्त हुई सोनचिरैया, काले हिरण भी न के बराबर, यहां के किसान हो रहे परेशान

करैरा4 घंटे पहले
  • क्षेत्र के किसानों के लिए संकट साबित हो रहा करैरा अभयारण्य क्षेत्र समाप्ति का मुद्दा

अनुभाग के 32 ग्रामों की सीमा क्षेत्र में सोन चिरैया को संरक्षित करने के लिए वर्ष 1981 में स्थापित सोन चिरैया अभया रण से सोनचिरैया तो उड़ गई। अब तैनात अधिकारियों द्वारा शाकाहारी प्राणियों में सबसे तेज दौड़ने वाले काले हिरण के संरक्षण के नाम पर आने वाले बजट से अभयारण्य चलाया जा रहा है। काले हिरण के लिए संरक्षित करैरा अभयारण्य में श्याम मृग (काले हिरण) भी अब न के बराबर ही बचे हैं। यदि यह कहा जाए कि अभयारण्य से उड़ गई सोन चिरैया, कागजों में काले हो रहे हिरण तो अतिश्योक्ति नहीं होगी।

अभयारण्य के समाप्त करने के लिए कवायदों के कई दौर चलने के बाद भी 32 ग्रामों के किसानों का संकट समाप्त नहीं हुआ है। जिसे लेकर क्षेत्र के किसान काफी आहत हैं। पीड़ित किसानों का कहना है कि हर बार के चुनाव में आने वाले नेता करैरा अभया रण समाप्ति को मुद्दा बनाकर लोगों के वोट तो बटोरते आए हैं, लेकिन 32 गांवों के किसानों को आज तक कोई राहत नहीं मिल सकी है। वह अपनी ही भूमि को विक्रय करने से आज भी वंचित हैं। इससे कई गांवों में युवाओं के विवाह आदि भी नहीं हो पा रहे हैं।

202.21 वर्ग किलो मीटर में फैला है अभयारण्य: 32 ग्रामों की सीमा के 202.21 वर्ग किलोमीटर के क्षेत्र में फैले करैरा अभयारण्य में मजे की बात यह है कि इसमें अधिकतर रकबा किसानों का निजी है। राजस्व व वनभूमि बहुत कम है। इस क्षेत्र को वर्ष 1981 में सोन चिरैया नामक पक्षी के लिए आरक्षित किया गया था जो अब विलुप्त हो गया है। अफसरशाही की लापरवाही के चलते विलुप्त हुई सोनचिरैया जब कई वर्षो तक नहीं दिखी तो, पुष्टि के बाद इस क्षेत्र में बहुतायत में पाए जाने वाले काले हिरण के लिए आरक्षित कर इसका नाम सोन चिरैया अभयारण्य से बदल कर करैरा अभयारण्य कर दिया गया। श्याम मृगों के संरक्षण के नाम पर विभाग ने यहां प्रतिवर्ष लाखों का बजट भी भेजना शुरू कर दिया, लेकिन विभाग के अधिकारी इन मृगों को भी संरक्षित नहीं कर सके। यही कारण रहा की हर साल इनकी संख्या में गिरावट आती गई। एक समय कृष्ण मृगों की संख्या जो हजारों में हुआ करती थी, वह आज महज 50 के आसपास रह गई है।

काले हिरणों का शिकार होने से घट गई मृगों की संख्या: काले हिरणों को चने की फसल ज्यादा प्रिय होती है और इस क्षेत्र के किसानों की प्रमुख पैदावार भी चना रहा है। चूंकि अभयारण्य क्षेत्र चारों ओर से खुला हुआ है और इसमें अधिकतर भाग किसानों की निजी भूमि का है जिसमें यह हिरण विचरण कर किसानों की फसल को क्षति पहुंचाते हैं। इन हिरणों के संरक्षण के लिए अभयारण्य क्षेत्र किसानों की जमीन पर क्रय विक्रय का प्रतिबंध शासन ने लगा दिया है जिसके चलते जरूरत पर भी किसान अपनी ही भूमि के विक्रय से वंचित हो गए और उन्होंने चोरी छिपे इन हिरणों का शिकार करना भी शुरू कर दिया। हालांकि विभाग में अभी तक केवल एक ही मामला शिकार का दर्ज हुआ है, जो वर्ष 2002 में दर्ज हुआ था, लेकिन अभयारण्य से मुक्ति के लिए काले हिरणों का शिकार आज भी जारी है।

हर बार सेंकी जाती हैं राजनीतिक रोटियां
हर बार के विधानसभा, लोकसभा चुनाव में यहां आने वाले सभी दलों के नेताओं ने ग्रामीणों के वोट लेने के लिए अपनी राजनीतिक रोटियां सेंकी हैं। यही वजह है कि किसान आज भी अभयारण्य के दंश से मुक्त नहीं हो सका । चुनाव में जनसभा में मुख्यमंत्री व केंद्रीय मंत्री तक ने कहा है कि हमने मामला केंद्र को भेज दिया है, लेकिन अभयारण्य का मामला अभी भी लटका हुआ है और किसान परेशान हो रहे हैं।

हमारी जमीनें हमकों ही अनुपयोगी हो रही साबित
बच्चों के इलाज तथा पढ़ाई आदि के लिए जरूरत पड़ने पर भी हम अपनी जमीन का विक्रय नहीं कर पा रहे हैं। हमारी जमीन हमें ही अनुपयोगी साबित हो रही हैं। इस तरह हमारी परेशानी बढ़ गई है।
महेश जाटव, निवासी अभयारण्य क्षेत्र

