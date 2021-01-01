पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

नरेगा:सरसेढ़ पहुंच मार्ग बनाने में मजदूरों के बजाय मशीनों से काम करवाया फिर भी निर्माण अधूरा

मेहगांव15 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कुठोंदा पंचायत के ग्राम सरसेढ़ की सड़क पर मिट्‌टी डाली, मजदूरों से काम के हस्ताक्षर कराए, पैसा नहीं दिया
  • अधिकारियों के नोटिस देने के बाद भी शुरू नहीं हो सका काम

मेहगांव तहसील के कुठोंदा पंचायत के ग्राम सरसेढ़ के लिए नरेगा योजना के तहत पहुंच मार्ग का निर्माण कराया गया है। ग्राम पंचायत के सरपंच ने इसके लिए सर्वे किया। जिस खसरा खतौनी पर सर्वे दर्शाया गया वहां सड़क निर्माण न करते हुए दूसरी जगह से सड़क निकाल दी। इसके साथ ही नरेगा योजना में यह काम मजदूरों से कराने की बजाय मशीनों से कराया। यह निर्माण भी एक साल से अधूरा पड़ा है। ऐसे में सैकड़ों लोग परेशान हो रहे हैं।

जानकारी के अनुसार मेहगांव तहसील के कुठोंदा पंचायत के सरसेढ़ गांव की आबादी एक हजार से अधिक है। यहां से रोजाना लोग मेहगांव, मौ, भिंड के लिए बाजार करने व अन्य कार्यों से आते-जाते हैं। लेकिन सरपंच की लापरवाही के चलते सरसेढ़ गांव तक बनने वाले पहुंच मार्ग का निर्माण पिछले एक साल से अधूरा पड़ा है।

20 लाख 82 हजार की लागत से बनने वाले एक किमी से अधिक की रोड पर अभी मिट्टी डाल दी गई है। यह काम भी मजदूरों से कराने की बजाए मशीनों से कराया गया। ग्रामीण कल्याण सिंह, बालादीन, गब्बरसिंह, गंधर्व सिंह, श्रीकुंअरबाई, कुंजाबाई, अजबसिंह, मुन्नेश, राधाकिशन ने बताया कि मनरेगा में काम करने के लिए सरपंच ने कागजों पर उनके हस्ताक्षर कराए व अंगूठा लगवाया गया लेकिन सरपंच ने भुगतान आज तक नहीं किया है।

खास बात यह है कि अफसरों ने संबंधित अधिकारियों को नोटिस भी जारी किए फिर भी काम पूरा नहीं हो सका। गांव तक पहुंच मार्ग का काम पिछले एक साल से लंबित पड़ा हुआ है। निर्माण से पहले जिस जगह से सड़क निकाली जानी थी उसमें लापरवाही की गई। ऐसे में सड़क निर्धारित खसरा खतौनी की बजाए दूसरी जगह से निकाली जा रही है। ग्रामीणों का आरोप है कि सरपंच लापरवाही कर रहा है। जो काम एक साल पहले पूरा हो जाना चाहिए वह दो साल से अधूरा पड़ा है।

मजदूरों की बजाय मशीनों से कराया काम:ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि नरेगा योजना के तहत सरपंच को सड़क का निर्माण कार्य स्थानीय मजदूरों से कराया जाना प्रस्तावित था। सरपंच ने निर्माण मशीनों से मिट्टी डलवाकर करा दिया है। बताया जाता है कि इसमें फर्जी मजदूरों से काम कराकर भुगतान कराया जाना दिखा दिया है। जिन लोगों के अंगूठे लगवाए उन्हें एक रुपया भी नहीं दिया गया है।

अधूरी सड़क पर चलना भी मुश्किल, फिसल रहे वाहन
गांव तक सड़क का निर्माण पूरा न होने से वाहन चालकों को परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ता है। गांव से निकले इस रास्ते पर रोजाना 200 से अधिक लोग गुजरते हैं। रास्ता खराब होने से कई बार दो पहिया वाहन फिसल जाते हैं। ग्रामीण हरिसिंह का कहना है कि सड़क का निर्माण समय पर न होने से भारी दिक्कत आ रही है। बीमार लोगों को शहर तक ले जाने के लिए जब वाहन ले जाते हैं तो यहां से जर्जर रास्ता होने के चलते देर लगती है। इससे मरीज का जीवन खतरे में पड़ जाता है।

सरपंच ने गड़बड़ी की है तो जांच के बाद कार्रवाई
^नरेगा योजना के तहत मजदूरों से काम कराया जाता है। सड़क निर्माण सरपंच ने अगर गड़बड़ी की है तो उसके दस्तावेज की जांच कराई जाएगी। गड़बड़ी पर कार्रवाई की जाएगी।
बृजबिहारीलाल श्रीवास्तव, एसडीएम, मेहगांव

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदीप सिद्धू ने कहा- परिवार को न परेशान करें; सबूत जुटाकर दो दिन बाद पुलिस के सामने पेश हो जाऊंगा - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser