मकान में धमाका:डेढ़ साल के मासूम के साथ मां-बाप की मौत, टोस लेने गया एक बच्चा बचा

मुरैना35 मिनट पहले
जीगनी गांव में मलबे में दबने से एक ही परिवार के तीन लोगों की मौत हुई।
  • मकान गिरने पर मलबे में फंसा परिवार, दो बच्चों की हालत गंभीर
  • धमाके की वजह सिलेंडर में विस्फोट माना जा रहा है

जिले के जीगनी गांव में बुधवार सुबह धमाके बाद एक मकान गिर गया। मकान के मलबे में तीन बच्चों के साथ मां-बाप भी दब गए। मां-बाप और डेढ़ साल के एक मासूम की मौत हो गई। दो बच्चों की हालत गंभीर बनी हुई है। मकान में हुए धमाके के दौरान ढाई साल का शहंशाह नाम का बालक पूरी तरह सुरक्षित है।

सुबह सवा छह बजे के आसपास धमाके के बाद बंटी खान (33) का मकान जमींदोज हो गया। लोगों ने धमाके की आवाज सुनी तो तत्काल वहां पहुंचे। मकान के मलबे में दबे परिवार को आनन-फानन में निकालकर अस्पताल पहुंचाया गया। बंटी खान के साथ उसकी पत्नी रूबी खान (28) और डेढ़ साल के अमन की मौत हो चुकी थी। पांच साल के घायल अली को ग्वालियर रेफर किया गया है तो सात साल के हुसैन का उपचार चल रहा है। ग्रामीणों के अनुसार ढाई साल का शहंशाह पूरी तरह सुरक्षित है। वह टोस लेने पास की ही एक दुकान पर गया था। ग्रामीणों के अनुसार संभवत: सोकर उठने के बाद रूबी चाय बनाने गई और सिलेंडर में विस्फोट हो गया। घटना के लगभग दो घंटे बाद प्रशासनिक अमला मौके पर पहुंचा।

बारूद से विस्फोट होने की भी आशंका
ग्रामीणों ने बताया बंटी खान पहले पटाखे बनाने का काम करता था लेकिन कुछ साल पहले बारूद से विस्फोट होने के बाद उसी के परिवार के कुछ लोगों की मौत भी हो गई थी। इसके बाद से उसने पटाखे बनाने का काम बंद कर दिया था। प्रशासन की तरफ से इस मामले में अभी स्पष्ट जानकारी सामने नहीं आई है। बंटी के तीन भाई है। बड़े भाई उस्मान ने बताया कि बंटी कभी-कभी ड्रायवरी का काम भी करता था। इसके अलावा वह मूंगफली बेचकर परिवार का भरण पोषण करता था।

