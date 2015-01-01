पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुझाव:न्यायाधीश बोले- लड़कर नहीं, हंसते मुस्कराते हुए जिएं

मेहगांव3 घंटे पहले
  • नेशनल लोक अदालत में आपसी सहमति से निपटे प्रकरण

राज्य विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण जबलपुर के निर्देशानुसार जिला विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण के मार्गदर्शन में मेहगांव में 12 दिसंबर को नेशनल लोक अदालत का आयोजन किया।

इसके लिए विधिक सेवा समिति मेहगांव के अध्यक्ष व अन्य न्यायाधीशगण एवं अभिभाषक संघ के सदस्यों ने आगंतुकों एवं पक्षकारों को समझाइश देकर मामलों को निपटाया। रविवार को आयोजित नेशनल लोक अदालत में समस्त राजीनामे योग्य प्रकरणों का निपटारा किया।

इस अवसर पर सोनू गौड़ पत्नी विक्रम गौड़, निवासी बीटीआई रोड भिंड के प्रकरण में आपसी सुलह कराते हुए दोनों को साथ रहने की सलाह दी। न्यायाधीशगणों ने पिछले काफी समय से अलग रह रहे पति-पत्नी को समझाते हुए कहा कि अभी जीवन बहुत बड़ा है। झगड़ा कर जिंदगी को बर्बाद न करें।

आपसी मतभेद भुलाकर साथ-साथ रहें। इस समझाइश पर दंपति ने राजीनामे पर हस्ताक्षर किए। इसी दौरान मौजूद विधिक सेवा अधिकारियों ने दोनों को एक दूसरे को माला पहनाकर साथ रहने की कसम दिलाई। इसके बाद दोनों साथ-साथ अपने घर रवाना हो गए।

इस दौरान विधिक जिला न्यायाधीश अशोक कुमार गुप्ता, न्यायाधीश शिवकुमार कौशल, सुश्री संध्या गर्ग, मुकेश कुमार कोरी, अभिभाषक संघ अध्यक्ष सुरेश चंद्र शर्मा, सचिव अजमेर सिंह नरवरिया, सह सचिव दिलीप चौधरी, विशेष लोक अभियोजक अखिल खां एवं अन्य लोग मौजूद रहे।

