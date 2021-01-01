पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बयान:दूसरों के दर्द को समझना ही सच्ची मानवता: भारद्वाज

मेहगांव15 घंटे पहले
  • नेत्र परीक्षण शिविर में 1 हजार मरीजों का परीक्षण

दूसरों के दर्द को समझकर उसकी मदद करना ही सच्ची मानवता है। हमें दूसरों की मदद करनी चाहिए। यह बात समाजसेवी अशोक भारद्वाज ने कही।

वे गत दिवस मेहगांव में भारद्वाज निवास पर आयोजित नेत्र परीक्षण शिविर में कार्यक्रम का संयोजन कर रहे थे। इस दौरान सारथी समूह एवं रतन ज्योति नेत्रालय के तत्वावधान में आयोजित नेत्र परीक्षण शिविर में एक हजार से अधिक वृद्धों के नेत्रों का परीक्षण कर दवा दी गई। रत्न ज्योति नेत्रालय के संस्थापक डॉ. पुरेंद्र भसीन एवं उनकी टीम ने नेत्र परीक्षण किया गया।

डॉ भसीन ने इस अवसर पर कहा कि गुलामी की बेडिय़ों से मुक्त होने के उपरांत भारत आज मेडिकल साइंस के क्षेत्र में प्रथम पंक्ति में शुमार है। हमें मेडिकल साइंस का उपयोग सेवा के रूप में करना चाहिए। कार्यक्रम के संयोजक अशोक भारद्वाज ने कहा कि हर व्यक्ति को एकात्म तरक्की और अपने भीतर उच्च मानवीय मूल्यों को जाग्रत करना चाहिए।

भारत के लोगों का चरित्र ही राष्ट्र का चरित्र होता है। नेत्र परीक्षण के बाद 430 लोगों को लेंस प्रत्यारोपण (ऑपरेशन) के लिए चयनित किया गया। कार्यक्रम का संचालन आशीष लवानियाँ द्वारा किया गया। इस अवसर पर समाजसेवी वेदप्रकास शर्मा, कमलेश कटारे, महेश श्रोती, श्यामसुंदर कटारे, भाजपा मण्डल अध्यक्ष गजेंद्र भदौरिया, मनोज शर्मा, श्याम सुंदर त्यागी, महेंद्र गुर्जर, देव चौधरी, रामसिया दादा, अनिल राजोरिया, राजवीर गुर्जर, अशोक जैन, सोनू शर्मा मौजूद थे।

