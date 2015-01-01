पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

त्योहार:दिवाली की खरीदारी के लिए बाजार में उमड़ी भीड़

मिहोना3 घंटे पहले
  • धनतेरस पर बाजार में अच्छी खरीदारी से दुकानदारों के चेहरे खिले, आज भी उम्मीद

दिवाली एवं धनतेरस की खरीदारी के लिए गुरुवार को बाजारों भारी भीड़ उमड़ी। इस दौरान लोगों ने दीपावली की सजावट का सामान खरीदा। इसके साथ ही पशुओं को सजाने के लिए भी कई सामान खरीदे। महिलाओं ने घरेलू सामान, दीपावली की खील-बताशे, रंगोली, मिट्‌टी के दीपक आदि सामान खरीदा।

स्थानीय दुकानदारों के अनुसार इस बार कोरोना के चलते गत छह महीने से बाजार में खरीददारी कम हो रही थी लेकिन दीपावली का त्योहार आते ही खरीदार आने लगे। अब बाजार में चहल-पहल का माहौल है। मिठाई की दुकानें चलाने वाले हलवाई बताते हैं कि कोरोना के चलते उनका धंधा चौपट पड़ा था लेकिन दीपावली पर कई तरह की मिठाइयां तैयार की हैं। अब ग्राहक भी मिठाइयां खरीदने आ रहे हैं। इसी तरह किराने का सामान बेचने वाले बताते हैं कि दीपावली के चलते बाजार में ग्राहकी बढ़ने से रौनक आ गई है।

खुले में रखी जा रही मिठाइयां:दिवाली के त्योहार के आते ही मिष्ठान भंडारों पर मिठाइयां तैयार हो चुकी हैं। लेकिन अधिकांश दुकानदार मिठाइयां को खुले में रखे हुए हैं जिससे धूल व मक्खियों की वजह से गंदगी हो रही है। कुछ ग्राहकों ने बताया कि मिठाइयां खुले में रखने से गंदी हो जाती हैं जिनसे बीमारियों फैलने का डर रहता है। मिष्ठान विक्रेताओं को मिठाइयां ढंककर रखनी चाहिए।

