पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

लापरवाही:त्योहार पर घरों से निकला कचरा सड़कों पर ही पड़ा

मौ3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

कस्बे में दीपावली के त्योहार पर घरों से निकला कचड़ा सड़कों पर जमा हो गया है। सफाई कर्मचारी सड़कों से कचरे का उठान नहीं कर रहे हैं जिससे जहां-तहां कचड़ा पड़ा हुआ है। कस्बे के द्वारकापुरी,अंडपुरा एवं सब्जी मंडी के लोगों ने बताया कि घरों जो कचरा निकल रहा है उसे सफाई कर्मी उठा नहीं रहे जिससे जगह-जगह कचरे के ढेर देखे जा सकते हैं।

इन पर आवारा पशु भी घूमते रहते हैं। पिछले चार दिन से इन इलाकों में सफाई व्यवस्था चाक चौबंद न होने से कॉलोनियों में गंदगी देखी जा सकती है। इसी तरह नए बस स्टेंड एवं पुराने बस स्टेंड के आसपास, कन्या विद्यालय के पास भी सफाई व्यवस्था दुरुस्त न होने से गंदगी पड़ी हुई है।

स्थानीय लोगों ने बताया कि यहां सफाई कर्मचारी कभी-कभी आते हैं। ऐसे में यहां सफाई नहीं होती है। कचरा भी नियमित रूप से नहीं उठाया जा रहा। यदि नियमित रूप से कचरा परिवहन करने की व्यवस्था हो तो नगर में कचरा दिखाई ही नहीं देगा।

इस मामले में जिम्मेदार अधिकारियों ने बताया कि सफाई कर्मचारी लगातार सफाई कर रहे हैं। दिवाली का त्योहार होने से लोग घरों की सफाई कर रहे हैं। लेकिन घरों से निकला कचड़ा लोगों को सड़कों पर नहीं फैंकना चाहिए। उसे कचड़ा ठिया पर ही डालें।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजहां पैर रखने की जगह नहीं होती थी, वहां लोगों को टेंम्प्रेचर जांच के बाद मिल रही है एंट्री - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें