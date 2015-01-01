पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

नई व्यवस्था:मौ में पुराने नपा भवन की जगह बनेगा दो मंजिला आधुनिक शॉपिंग कॉम्पलेक्स

मौ3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • नए भवन में शिफ्ट होने से नपा का पुराना भवन खाली है, वहीं बनेगा कॉम्पलेक्स
  • तहसीलदार व नपा सीएमओ ने किया जगह का निरीक्षण

कस्बे के हटवारे में थाने के पास स्थित पुराने नगर परिषद कार्यालय की जगह अब आधुनिक शॉपिंग कॉम्पलेक्स बनेगा। इसमें ग्राहकों को एक ही जगह जरूरत का सामान मिल सकेगा।

खास बात यह है कि यहां वाहनों की पार्किंग के साथ खरीदारी के लिए आने वाले ग्राहकों को वॉशरूम, पेयजल सहित अन्य जरूरी सुविधाएं भी उपलब्ध होंगी। नगर परिषद यहां दुकानों का निर्माण कर व्यापारियों को किराए से देगी।

जानकारी के अनुसार मौ के पुराने हटवारे में नगर परिषद का भवन बना हुआ है। अब नया नगर परिषद कार्यालय बेहट रोड पर बन गया है जिससे यह भवन खाली पड़ा हुआ है। नगर परिषद अब इस जगह पर आधुनिक शॉपिंग कॉम्पलेक्स का निर्माण कराएगा।

इसके लिए गत दिवस नपा सीएमओ रमेश यादव और तहसीलदार अमित दुबे के साथ जगह का निरीक्षण किया। इस काम्पलेक्स में ग्राहकों की सभी जरूरतों का सामान मिलेगा। इसके अलावा ग्राहकों के वाहन रखने के लिए पार्किंग भी बनाई जाएगी।

ये दुकानें स्थानीय व्यापारियों को किराए से और पगड़ी से दी जाएंगी। इससे ग्राहकों को बाजार में जगह-जगह भटकने की जरूरत नहीं होगी। साथ ही वाहनों की पार्किंग बनने से वाहन एक स्थान पर पार्क होंगे। इससे बाजारों की मुख्य सड़कों पर जाम लगने की समस्या से निजात मिलेगी।

एक ही डिजाइन में तैयार होंगी सभी दुकानें
पुराने नगर पालिका भवन के पास खाली जगह पड़ी है। यहां पर दो मंजिला कॉम्पलेक्स बनाया जाएगा। इसमें दुकानों का निर्माण होगा। दुकानें एक ही डिजायन में तैयार की जाएगी ताकि देखने में सुंदर लगें। आवाजाही के लिए पर्याप्त जगह छोड़ी जाएगी। आसपास की खुली जगह पर छायादार पौधे लगाए जाएंगे ताकि लोगों को गर्मी के दिनों में परेशानी न आए। इसके साथ ही इसमें पीने के पानी की सुविधा, टॉयलेट, वॉशरूम की भी सुविधा होगी।

जर्जर मकान मालिकों को देंगे नोटिस
मौ कस्बे के बाजार में आसपास के 50 से अधिक गांवों के लोग खरीदारी करने आते हैं। अभी बाजार में अधिकांश मकान पुराने हैें। जो जर्जर हालत में हैं ऐसे में बाजार में भीड़ होती है। इस भीड़ को कोई खतरा न हो इसलिए जर्जर मकानों को चिन्हित कर मकान मालिकों को नोटिस दिए जाएंगे। इसके साथ ही मुख्य बाजार व भीड़ वाले स्थानों पर जर्जर मकानों को हटाया जाएगा ताकि किसी प्रकार की अनहोनी न होने का खतरा नहीं रहे।

ग्राहकों को सुविधा के साथ जाम भी नहीं होगा
^पुराने नगर पालिका भवन की जमीन का निरीक्षण किया है। इस जगह पर शॉपिंग काम्पलेक्स का निर्माण कराकर दुकानें किराए से दी जाएंगी। इससे जहां ग्राहकों को सुविधा होगी वहीं बाजार में अनावश्यक भीड़ जमा न होने से जाम भी नहीं लगेगा
रमेश यादव, सीएमओ, नगर परिषद मौ

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के लोगों को क्यों है फिर से अपनी जमीन के बंटने का डर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें