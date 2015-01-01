पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना अपडेट:पोरसा अस्पताल के कर्मचारी समेत 16 नए संक्रमित मिले

मुरैना3 घंटे पहले
395 लोगोें की जांच में शुक्रवार को 16 लोग काेराेना पॉजिटिव मिले हैं। इनमें 11 मरीज मुरैना के, दो नूराबाद, एक-एक पोरसा, कैलारस व सबलगढ़ के लोग शामिल हैं। प्राप्त रिपोर्ट में 8 जीआरएमसी की व 6 एंटीजन पद्धति से कराई गईं जांच हैं।

संक्रमितों में एलआईसी व पोस्ट ऑफिस के एजेंट जितेन्द्र शिवहरे 49 साल, निवासी गणेशपुरा शामिल हैं। जितेन्द्र को डायबिटीज होने के साथ उनकी किडनी भी ठीक नहीं है। थायरॉयड के साथ पेट में स्टोन की शिकायत भी है। पथरी के ऑपरेशन से पहले उन्होंने काेरोना जांच कराई तो वह पॉजीटिव बताए गए हैं। अन्य मरीजों में पोरसा अस्पताल के लिए एम्बुलेंस चलाने वाले बड़े सिंह तोमर भी संक्रमित आए हैं।

शहर के गांधी काॅलोनी में रहने वाली इंटर की छात्रा भारती पुत्र हेमंत शर्मा 15 साल भी पॉजीटिव बाई है। सुभाष नगर में रहने वाले दिनेश शर्मा की पत्नी मुन्नी देवी 56 साल को बुखार, जुकाम व खांसी की शिकायत के कारण संक्रमण सामने आया है। वह जिला अस्पताल में आईसोलेट होंगी। कैलारस के आंतरी में रहने वाले शिक्षक राकेश शर्मा की पत्नी किरन को भी बुखार व खांसी की शिकायत के बाद कोरोना संक्रमण पाया गया है।

शुक्रवार को 395 लोगोें की जांच में शुक्रवार को जो 16 लोग काेराेना पॉजीटिव पाए गए हैं उनमें सिरमिति के रहने वाले धनेन्द्र पुत्र भारत सिंह, उनकी पत्नी नीलम व बेटी सुरुचि संक्रमित आए हैं। इसके अलावा फरीद पुत्र वकील खान सिहौरी, ध्रुव सिंह पुत्र छोटे सिंह निवासी सेवा नूराबाद, रंजीत सिंह पुत्र भुजबल सिंह दौरावली नूराबाद, शिवम शर्मा पुत्र भरोसी शर्मा सबलगढ़, सरस्वती देवी, सौरभ सिंह भिड़ौसा, गिरवर लाल व सुरेन्द्र पुत्र शोभाराम सिंह जेल रोड भी पॉजिटिव आए हैं।

