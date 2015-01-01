पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोराेना का असर:19: 80 वर्ष पुराना पशुपति नाथ महादेव मेला इस साल नहीं लगेगा

मुरैनाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • दिवाली के दूसरे दिन से मुरैना गांव में दाऊजी मंदिर पर लगने वाला लीलामेला भी हुआ रद्द

20 नवंबर को पशुपति नाथ महादेव मेला के भूमिपूजन का इंतजार कर रहे सैलानियों के लिए खबर है कि कोविड-19 के असर के कारण इस साल 80 वर्ष पुराना मेला आयोजित नहीं होगा। मेला के आयोजन को लेकिन निगमायुक्त अमर सत्य गुप्ता का कहना है कि भारत सरकार की तरफ से जारी एडवाइजरी में ऐसे आयोजनों पर रोक है, जहां भीड़ इकट्‌ठी होने से कोेरोना संक्रमण की आशंका हो।

मुरैना में पशुपति नाथ महादेव मेला का आयोजन 8 दशक से हो रहा है। 20 नवंबर को भूमिपूजन के बाद मेला 20 दिसंबर तक शुरू होता रहा है। 20 दिन चलने वाले इस मेला में 200 गांव के लोग सैलानी बनकर आते रहे हैं और मनोरंजन के साथ अपनी जरूरत का सामान भी मेला से खरीदते हैं। लेकिन इस बार कोरोना संक्रमण के कारण नगर निगम ने मेला के आयोजन पर रोक लगा दी है।

यही कारण है कि 9 नवंबर तक निगम ने मेला ग्राउंड को साफ नहीं कराया है। क्योंकि मेला के आयोजन के लिए मेला मैदान को हर साल साफ कराकर वहां मिट्‌टी का बिछाव कराया जाता है, ताकि दुकानदारों समेत सैलानियों को दिक्कत न आए। मेला के आयोजन रद्द होने के कारण निगम ने अब मेला मैदान की सफाई का मन भी नहीं बनाया है। मेला के आयोजन से नगर निगम को राजस्व मिलता रहा है कि वहीं दुकानदार भी 25 दिन के मेला से अपनी दाल-रोटी की व्यवस्था कर लेते थे।

भगवान द्वारिकाधीश आएंग, लीला नहीं होगी
मुरैना में दाऊजी मंदिर पर दिवाली के दूसरे दिन से लीलामेला का आयोजन भी इस साल नहीं होगा। क्योंकि लीलामेला में पहले दिन से लेकर आगामी 3 दिन तक हजारों लोगों की भीड़ होती है। और इससे कोरोना संक्रमण फैलने का खतरा रहता है। 14 नवंबर की रात भगवान द्वारिकाधीश साढ़े तीन दिन की मेहमानी के लिए दाऊजी मंदिर पर आएंगे जरूर, लेकिन परंपरागत लीला मेला नहीं लगेगा।

