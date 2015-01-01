पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:कार में रखकर मुरैना ला रहे थे 24 पेटी अंग्रेजी शराब, अल्लाबेली चौकी पर पकड़े

मुरैनाएक घंटा पहले
  • सरायछोला पुलिस ने सोमवार रात 10 बजे वाहन चेकिंग के दौरान शराब का परिवहन कर रही लग्जरी कार जब्त की

धौलपुर से मुरैना लाई जा रही अवैध अंग्रेजी शराब की 24 पेटियों को ने अल्लाबेली चौकी स्थित हाईवे से जब्त किया है। पुलिस ने व्हिस्की सरायछोला पुलिस के परिवहन में लिप्त हुंडई वरना कार को भी पकड़ा है। आरोपी ड्राइवर ओपीस खान धौलपुर के खिलाफ आबकारी एक्ट के तहत आपराधिक प्रकरण दर्ज किया है। सरायछोला पुलिस का वाहन चेकिंग पाइंट सोमवार की रात अल्लाबेली चौकी पर लगा था।

रात 10 बजे धौलपुर से मुरैना जा रही हुंडई वरना कार यूपी 80 एजेड 1109 को थाना प्रभारी जयपाल सिंह गुर्जर व एसआई संतोष गौतम ने रोका तो ड्राइवर ओपीस खान निवासी भटपुरा रानीखेड़ा धौलपुर ने भागने का प्रयास किया। पुलिस ने उसे दबोचकर कार की डिग्गी खुलवाई तो उसमें 24 पेटी काउंटी क्लब शराब रखी पाई गई। पकड़े गए 1152 क्वाटर की कीमत 80 हजार रुपए आंकी गई है। जब्त कार 8 लाख रुपए कीमत की बताई जा रही है। पुलिस ने आरोपी ड्राइवर को कोर्ट में पेश करने के बाद दो दिन के रिमांड पर लिया है।

