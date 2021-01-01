पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परीक्षा:मार्च तक स्कूली बच्चों के 3 ओपन बुक टेस्ट

मुरैनाएक घंटा पहले
  • राज्य शिक्षा केंद्र ने पहली से आठवीं तक के बच्चों की परीक्षा व रिजल्ट की तैयारी की

स्कूल शिक्षा विभाग ने पहली से आठवीं कक्षा तक की परीक्षा और फाइनल रिजल्ट की तैयारी कर ली है। इस बार कक्षा तीसरी से आठवीं तक के जनवरी से मार्च तक तीन ओपन बुक टेस्ट होंगे। तीनों टेस्ट के प्राप्तांकों से फाइनल रिजल्ट बनाया जाएगा। इसके लिए प्रश्नपत्र की पुस्तिका छपकर तैयार हैं।

जिले में पहली से तीसरी तक के छात्रों को इस बार पाठ्य पुस्तक की जगह अभ्यास पुस्तिका दी जाएगी। इसी से वार्षिक परीक्षा का रिजल्ट बनेगा। हर माह टेस्ट के शेड्यूल भी राज्य शिक्षा विभाग ने जारी कर दिए हैं। इस बार विभाग ने इन कक्षाओं की परीक्षा को मूल्यांकन नाम दिया है।

जिलेभर में कक्षा एक से आठवीं तक के 1 लाख 90 हजार बच्चे हैं, जिनकी यह परीक्षाएं कराई जाना है। स्कूलों तक वर्कशीट भेजी जा चुकी है। कक्षा 3 से 8वीं तक के बच्चे वर्कशीट हल करेंगे। इन कक्षाओं की परीक्षा को इस बार मूल्यांकन नाम दिया गया है। इसके अलावा बीआरसीसी, प्राचार्य, बीईओ, बीएसी और जनशिक्षकों को प्रशिक्षण दिया जा रहा है। कोविड- 19 की गाइड के अनुसार जिला शिक्षा व प्रशिक्षण केंद्र पर प्रशिक्षण दिया जाएगा।

प्रश्न पुस्तिका 30 तक छात्रों तक पहुंचाने का लक्ष्य
20 जनवरी को प्रश्न पुस्तिका का वितरण किया गया था, जिसको 30 जनवरी तक स्टूडेंट्स तक पहुंचाया जाना है । 3 फरवरी तक प्रश्न पुस्तिकाएं जमा की जाएंगी। फरवरी और मार्च में भी यही प्रक्रिया दोहराई जाएगी। तीनों माह के रिजल्ट एकजाई कर वार्षिक परीक्षा का रिजल्ट बनाया जाएगा।

ऐसे होगी परीक्षा
तीसरी से आठवीं कक्षा तक अलग-अलग प्रश्न पत्रों की पुस्तिका बनेगी। एक प्रश्न पुस्तिका में कक्षा अनुसार सभी विषयों के प्रश्न पत्र रहेंगे। शिक्षक बच्चों तक प्रश्न पुस्तिका पहुंचाएंगे, जिन्हें छात्र घर पर हल करेंगे, फिर प्रश्न पुस्तिका में उत्तर लिखकर स्कूल में जमा करेंगे।

वर्कशीट भेज रहे
डीपीसी मुन्ना सिंह तोमर ने बताया कि प्राइमरी और मिडिल कक्षाओं के मूल्यांकन की प्रक्रिया का शेड्यूल जारी कर दिया है। वर्कशीट भेजी जा रही है। इसमें सभी विषयों के प्रश्नपत्र शामिल किए जाएंगे। जनवरी से मार्च के बीच ओपन बुक टेस्ट कराकर रिजल्ट तैयार किया जाएगा।

