पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

मुरैना ब्रांच कैनाल फूटी:अंबाह ब्रांच कैनाल में छोड़ना पड़ा 419 क्यूसेक पानी

मुरैना4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सुनहरा हैड पर मंगलवार को 1619 क्यूसेक पानी आया, इसके चलते अंबाह नहर में 419 क्यूसेक से पानी छोड़ना पड़ा

जौरा से मुरैना के बीच मंगलवार को 31 चेन पर मुरैना ब्रांच कैनाल फूट गई जिससे खेतों में पानी भर गया । इसके चलते जल संसाधन विभाग को अंबाह ब्रांच कैनाल में 419 क्यूसेक पानी छोड़ना पड़ा। एबीसी में सोमवार काे भी मजबूरन 300 क्यूसेक पानी चलाना पड़ा।

मंगलवार को जौरा से मुरैना के बीच 31 नंबर चेन पर मुरैना ब्रांच कैनाल फूट गई इस कारण सुनहरा हैड से लोअर मैन में पानी की मात्रा अचानक घटाना पड़ी। मंगलवार को सुनहरा हैड पर 1619 क्यूसेक पानी आया। उपलब्ध पानी में से जल संसाधन विभाग ने लोअर मैन कैनाल में 900 क्यूसेक पानी छोड़ा। एलएमसी से कनेक्ट मुरैना ब्रांच कैनाल में 300 क्यूसेक पानी चलाया गया। शेष 419 क्यूसेक पानी को अंबाह नहर में छोड़ा गया ताकि मुरैना ब्रांच कैनाल की पाइपिंग का को ठीक किया जा सके।

उल्लेखनीय है कि चीफ इंजीनियर के 3 पत्रों के बाद भी कोटा बैराज के अफसरों ने चंबल नहर में पानी की मात्रा 2800 क्यूसेक से बढ़ाकर 3900 क्यूसेक नहीं की है। इस कारण पार्वती एक्वाडक्ट से सुनहरा हैड सबलगढ़ के लिए मंगलवार को 1619 क्यूसेक पानी ही मिल सका। बीते एक सप्ताह से सुनहरा हैड पर पानी कम आने के कारण विभागीय अधिकारी अंबाह नहर में पानी की अधिक मात्रा नहीं छोड़ पा रहे हैं।

अंबाह नहर में 1000 क्यूसेक पानी चाहिए
मंगलवार को सुनहरा हैड पर 1619 क्यूसेक पानी मिला है। जबकि जरूरत 2500 क्यूसेक से ज्यादा पानी की है। 900 क्यूसेक पानी कम मिलने के कारण जल संसाधन विभाग सबलगढ़ से अंबाह के लिए अंबाह ब्रांच कैनाल शुरू नहीं कर पा रहा है। अंबाह नहर से सबलगढ़ से लेकर अटेर तक के किसान सिंचाई के लिए पानी लेते हैं। लेकिन इस बार सरसों की बोवनी के लिए 7 दिन का समय शेष होने के बाद भी किसानों को नहर से पानी नहीं मिल पा रहा है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजंग के 37 दिन हो गए हैं, लोग सीमा पर लड़ रहे हैं या वहां से बुलावा आने का इंतजार - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें